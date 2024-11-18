Having a solid support system when you’re in the middle of a cute, presh lil menty b is a necessity. Just ask Naomi Scott’s Skye Riley in Parker Finn’s critically-acclaimed feature, Smile 2. Still reeling from a deadly car accident that took the life of her boyfriend (Ray Nicholson) and left her with plenty of trauma to sort through, things get all that much worse for the international pop sensation after a sinister entity clings onto her. Throughout Smile 2, audiences watch as Skye falls deeper and deeper into a dark mental state, forced to question her reality at every turn. In an exclusive to Collider sneak peek, to celebrate the film’s digital arrival, audiences are invited to dig into a deleted scene that better fleshes out the relationship between Skye and her mom-ager, Rosemarie DeWitt’s (United States of Tara) Elizabeth Riley.

Like we said at the top, having a solid support system during these incredibly tumultuous and difficult times in your life is essential. For Skye, she both loves and hates that this support comes in the form of her mom, Elizabeth, who also serves a Kris Jenner-like position of being her manager. In the deleted scene, Elizabeth sits with her daughter and tells her that she’s clearing the singer’s schedule to enjoy a relaxing stay at the Four Seasons - complete with a much-needed and deserved spa day. Itching for a moment to herself, Skye gets up, tosses on her jacket, and storms out of her apartment, leaving her mom and a chill stay at the Four Seasons in the dust.

What’s ‘Smile 2’ About?

Picking up just a few days after the events of 2022’s Smile, the gruesome sequel essentially continues the story from where we left off, reintroducing Kyle Gallner’s Joel to the fold. Through a series of incredibly unfortunate events, the sinister entity known as the Smiler, makes its way to pop superstar, Skye Riley (Scott), who is preparing for her big comeback after taking some time out of the public eye. Skye, who’s already struggling to get back to any sense of normalcy after losing her boyfriend in a car accident months earlier, quickly unravels as her entire world is thrown into chaos.

Joining the leading ladies and Gallner to fill out the ensemble call sheet of Smile 2 are Peter Jacobson (House), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (The Wilds), Ray Nicholson (Out of the Blue), Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Raúl Castillo (Looking: The Movie) and The White Lotus Season 1 alum, Lukas Gage, who pours his all into his Smile 2 role and gives an absolutely unforgettable performance.

Check out the exclusive deleted scene for Smile 2 above and pick it up on digital on November 19.

