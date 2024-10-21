A big month for horror films at the box office has been propelled even further, as Smile 2's opening weekend total has launched the film onto a top 20 list already. The film grossed $23 million during its domestic box office opening weekend, which puts it #20 all time for movies based on short films. Smile 2 out-earned Looney Tunes: Back in Action, the 2003 film led by Brendan Fraser and Steve Martin, by more than $2 million, but fell just short of Sling Blade, the 1996 classic written and directed by Billy Bob Thornton, who also stars in the film. Sling Blade grossed $24.4 million domestically and saw Thornton nominated for an Oscar for his performance while also taking home the Academy Award for Best Writing, but Smile 2 is poised to move past it and further up the "movies based on a short film" rankings in the following days.

Smile 2, which is based on the 2020 short film Laura Hasn't Slept, fared well during its opening weekend, taking the top spot from Terrifier 3, which fell to $9.3 million during its second weekend in theaters but still boasts an impressive domestic total of more than $36 million. The Wild Robot continued its strong run at the box office, landing in the #2 spot after earning more than $10 million domestically during its fourth weekend in theaters. Despite the film already being able to be purchased on digital platforms, The Wild Robot has grossed $101 million domestically and $94 million internationally for a worldwide total of just under $200 million. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also produced solid numbers this recent weekend, hauling in $5 million domestically to add to its gargantuan $283 million domestic haul.

Who Stars in ‘Smile 2’?

Smile 2 is a direct sequel to the 2022 smash hit, but it features an all-new ensemble led by Naomi Scott and Lukas Gage as Sky Riley and Lewis Fregoli, respectively. Rosemarie DeWitt, who recently played Hughie's mother in The Boys Season 4, was also tapped for a role in Smile 2, along with Miles Gutierrez-Riley, who was just seen as Billy Maximoff's boyfriend in Agatha All Along. The film currently sits at nearly identical scores of 84% from critics and 83% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Smile 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.

