After losing significant steam earlier this year, the horror genre has been staging a comeback in recent days. The unrated Terrifier 3 shattered all expectations in its domestic debut, grossing nearly $20 million across three days. And now, a week later, Smile 2 topped the charts with a healthier performance — both commercially and critically — than its very successful predecessor. The horror sequel generated around $23 million in its first weekend, a minor improvement over the first Smile’s $22 million opening weekend haul a couple of years ago.

Also directed by Parker Finn, Smile concluded its global run with over $215 million, thanks to excellent reviews and a smart viral marketing campaign. The response to Smile 2 has been even better, with the movie earning a solid B CinemaScore from opening day crowds — exceptional for the otherwise lukewarm audience response that most major horror titles receive — and a “fresh” 83% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Jeff Ewing called it one of the year’s best horror movies.

Smile 2 pushed the holdover hit Terrifier 3 to the number three spot. The gory horror sequel generated just under $10 million in its second weekend, which represents a healthy 48% decline from its record opening weekend haul. This also takes the film’s running domestic haul past the $35 million mark, all thanks to an imaginative marketing campaign that targeted core horror fans. At this rate, a $50 million-plus lifetime domestic haul is entirely on the cards for the film, produced on a reported budget of $2 million.

A Couple of Adult Dramas Did Exceptionally Well this Weekend

The number two spot was claimed by the animated hit The Wild Robot. Now in its fourth weekend, the movie grossed over $10 million and soared past the coveted $100 million milestone domestically. The Wild Robot has long since recovered its reported $80 million production budget, and is now passing the $200 million mark worldwide after earning near-unanimous praise from critics and audiences. It bowed on digital streaming platforms just a few days ago, but that doesn’t appear to have affected its theatrical appeal.

A similar trend was observed with the holdover hit Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which has retained a top-five spot despite having been made available on PVOD weeks ago. The movie took the number four spot in its seventh weekend, collecting around $5 million and pushing its running domestic total to nearly $285 million. The top five was rounded out by the well-received romantic drama We Live in Time, starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. Their collective star power (and a 94% audience score on RT) propelled the movie past the $4 million mark in its wide expansion this weekend.

Elsewhere, director Sean Baker’s Cannes-winning Anora delivered the best per-theater average of the year in just six domestic locations this weekend, grossing around $630,000. On the other hand, Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis’ comedy film Goodrich somehow earned slightly less, despite playing in over 1,000 more locations. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

