Low-budget horror movies have been some of the most consistent success stories at the 2024 box office, and yet another entry with a production tag of under $30 million has already earned that back and then some. Smile 2, the sequel to the 2022 smash hit from director Parker Finn, has passed $25 million at the domestic box office thanks to its Monday haul. Smile 2 opened the weekend in the #1 spot, earning $23 million domestically, more than double the second place competitor, The Wild Robot, which earned another $10 million despite it being its fourth weekend in theaters. Terrifier 3 came close to The Wild Robot, adding another $9.3 million to its domestic haul with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice grossing just over $5 million in its seventh weekend in theaters.

As it currently stands, Smile 2 is comfortably in the top 50 movies of the year at the domestic box office after less than one week in theaters. The film just recently passed Blink Twice, Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut staring Channing Tatum and Kyle MacLachlan. After earning another $1 million, which its expected to do in the next day or so, Smile 2 will move from 42 to 39 in the domestic box office rankings, passing Arthur the King (Mark Wahlberg), Monkey Man (Dev Patel), and Abigail (Dan Stevens), all of which earned between $25-26 million. Smile 2 has also earned a respectable haul in foreign markets, coupling $23 million with its domestic total for a worldwide haul of nearly $48 million, which is already significantly more than its $28 million reported budget.

Who Stars in ‘Smile 2’?

Naomi Scott, best known for her roles in Aladdin, Power Rangers, and Charlie's Angels, toplines Smile 2, along with Lukas Gage, who played Tyler in Euphoria and Dillon in The White Lotus. Gage is also known for his work in American Vandal and Assassination Nation. Rosemarie DeWitt, famous for starring alongside Sam Rockwell in the Poltergeist remake, and also for recently playing Hughie's mom in The Boys Season 4, also stars in Smile 2. Smile 2 is written and directed by Parker Finn, who made his directorial debut on the 2022 original and has also been tapped to remake the 1981 classic horror movie, Possession, which will star Robert Pattinson.

Smile 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

