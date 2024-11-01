Horror movies have stolen the show at the 2024 box office of late, with Smile 2 and Terrifier 3 both vastly outperforming their non-superhero competition. Despite entering its third full weekend in theaters, Smile 2 continues to earn cash and is set to become one of the top 30 highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office. The film is currently only $1 million behind Argylle, which grossed only $45 million domestically despite boasting a production budget of $200 million, and it is also only $2 million behind Terrifier 3, which is finally winding down at the box office after earning more than 20x its reported budget. Smile 2 has grossed $42 million internationally to pair with its $44 million domestic haul for an $87 million worldwide total.

If Smile 2 can earn another few million at the domestic box office and pass Terrifier 3, it will next look to move in on the territory of Challengers, the spicy tennis drama starring Zendaya. Challengers grossed $50 million at the domestic box office and currently sits at #28, but it is in danger of losing its spot if Smile 2 continues to perform well. Challengers was formerly higher on the domestic box office rankings but was previously jumped by Joker: Folie à Deux, the DC sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga that has been a major failure for Warner Bros. Despite the film being one of the top 30 highest-grossing movies of the year at the box office, it has just barely earned back its production budget and can still be considered a major loss.

’Smile 2’s Cast Is Nothing To Laugh About

Naomi Scott, best known for her roles in Aladdin and Charlie’s Angels, leads Smile 2, and she’s also been tapped to star alongside Kit Harington in Eternal Return. Rosemarie DeWitt, famous for playing Laura alongside Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in La La Land and more recently for starring as Hughie’s mom in The Boys Season 4, also stars in Smile 2 as Elizabeth Riley. Lukas Gage first made a name for himself in two popular HBO series, Euphoria and The White Lotus, before joining the cast of Smile 2, where he plays Lewis Fregoli. Miles Gutierrez-Riley, who recently played Billy’s boyfriend in Agatha All Along, also plays Joshua in Smile 2.

Smile 2 is still playing in theaters everywhere.

