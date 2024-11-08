After Smile earned more than $200 million at the worldwide box office, its sequel has been slightly less successful but still earning enough to be considered a major profit. Smile 2 is less than $100,000 away from passing the $55 million mark domestically, which it will certainly hit this weekend, which will be its fourth full weekend in theaters. The film has also earned $57 million internationally to build up its global total to $112 million, all while boasting a price tag of only $28 million. As Smile 2 heads into next weekend, it will look to gain back its second spot at the domestic box office from The Wild Robot, the hit animated movie that earned $7.4 million to beat Smile 2, only pulling in $6.7 million.

Smile 2 is currently just outside the top 10 for the highest-grossing domestic movies ever to be based on a short film, in the #11 spot behind 12 Monkeys, the 1995 film that earned $57 million at the domestic box office. The first Smile just missed out on taking the top spot on the list, closing out its theatrical run with $105 million, less than $10 million short of District 9, the 2009 sci-fi epic. As it currently stands, Smile 2 is also in the #28 spot for the highest-grossing domestic movies of the year, recently passing Terrifier 3, which boasts an incredibly low budget of only $2 million. If Smile can pull together another $4 million, it will then move past Joker: Folie à Deux, the Joker sequel boasting a $200 million price tag that only earned $58 million at the domestic box office before premiering on digital platforms.

Who Stars in ‘Smile 2’?

Smile 2 is led by Naomi Scott, who is best known for her work playing Jasmine in Aladdin and for also playing Elena Houghlin in Charlie's Angels. Rosemarie DeWitt, who recently played Hughie's mom in The Boys Season 4 and also starred as Laura in La La Land, was also tapped for a role in Smile 2, along with Lukas Gage, the young HBO star who recently broke out thanks to his roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus. Peter Jacobsen, famed for his role of Dr. Chris Taub in House, also features in Smile 2.

Smile 2 is still playing in most theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS