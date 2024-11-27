After the releases of Wicked and Gladiator II knocked Smile 2 out of one of its most prestigious box office lists, the horror sequel proved popular enough to regain its place, fighting off competition and the film's release on VOD to earn back its position in the top 25 movies at the 2024 domestic box office. This is thanks to another weekend in which the movie made over $1 million nationwide, landing in the top 10 of both Friday, November 22, and Saturday, November 23's daily rankings.

One of the most successful horrors of the year, Smile 2 has now earned over $136 million worldwide, split between $67 million domestically and $68 million in international markets. This, combined with the better performance of the first movie, gives the Smile franchise an early total of over $350 million, proving it is one of the most exciting new horror franchises in cinema. If you can't wait to grab Smile 2 in physical form, you need not wait for too long, with it confirmed that a 4K Blu-ray release will debut on January 21, 2025.

'Smile 2' Features a Career-Best Performance From Naomi Scott

There are many reasons Smile 2 has resonated so well with audiences. From some genuinely inventive jumpscares to a plot soaked in the struggles of fame and modern self-loathing, this sequel is a wonderful follow-up to an impressive first film. However, beyond all this, it is Naomi Scott's immersive star performance, perhaps the best in her career, that stands out as Smile 2's shining beacon. One of the most viscerally powerful performances of the year, Scott doesn't just become the simple scream queen victim of a stalking horror prey, instead embodying the vitriolic hatred of stardom and the implosive realities of a battle with addiction. In Jeff Ewing's review of the film for Collider, he said:

"Giving all these aspects their due, it's Naomi Scott who steals the show here. Poor Skye Riley is routinely isolated, confused, scared half to death, judged, and made to question her sanity, and Scott handles all these challenges exceptionally. She delivers a protagonist whose sympathetic and problematic, complex, and strong-willed but near heart attack levels of terror for much of the film's runtime. She's genuinely incredible in a particular scene with a bevy of dancers, which also happens to be one of the year's best horror sequences, bar none. Rosemarie DeWitt is excellent as Skye's ever-watchful mother, while Kyle Gallner memorably returns as Joel from the first film and Ray Nicholson hauntingly adapts his father's famed Kubrick Stare into a Kubrick Smile. It's still a massive showcase for Scott, who cements herself as a scream queen to watch ."

You can still catch Smile 2 in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

