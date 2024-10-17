Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Smile 2'Parker Finn's Smile lit up theaters thanks to its eerie central creature, smart plotting, and a killer viral marketing campaign, creating one of the scariest films in 2022. The sequel is finally here, expanding the series' scope through following pop phenom Skye Riley (Naomi Scott), who is preparing for a major career comeback following a tragic accident a year prior. As she finds herself overwhelmed by the pressures of the tour and the entity's restless torments, Skye has to find out how to stop the entity before it's all far too late. It's a stunning sequel that's bigger, bolder, and more successful than the original in almost every way, in part thanks to a wonderful performance by lead Naomi Scott as the terrified songstress Skye. It's also a mind-bending horror film that will provoke more than a few questions after audiences leave the theater. Does Skye Riley manage to outwit the scarily grinning beast?

What is 'Smile 2' About?

Skye Riley is a world-famous pop starlet who has returned to performing after a year's hiatus. One year ago, an addicted and alcoholic Skye nearly died in a dangerous car crash (that also killed her boyfriend). It left Skye traumatized, and she's trying to keep it together despite the new professional stresses. Dealing with residual physical pain, Skye seeks out old acquaintance Lewis (Lukas Gage) for on-the-down-low painkillers, but he comes out a smiling menace before killing himself with weights in front of her very eyes. After his untimely demise, Skye continues to see his menacing, smiling visage. In short order, she also starts to see terrible grins among those she knows, leading to Skye's paranoia and questioning her own sanity. Isolated and at her wit's end, she's got to get to the bottom while beset by the entity, all before it's too late for her.

'Smile 2' Connects to the First Film Because of Drugs

Image via Paramount Pictures

Smile 2 immediately sets the stage via reintroducing us to officer Joel (Kyle Gallner), the heroic cop that spends Smile investigating the grinning entity before witnessing therapist Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) set herself ablaze at the film's conclusion. Here, he's a disheveled mess at the end of his nearly week-long torment at the hands of the entity. He has a terrible plan to rid himself of it, harkening back to the rules of the first film (as they discover from killer Robert Talley, played by Rob Morgan). Little is known about the smile creature, but we do know that what passes the entity between victims isn't a host's suicide: it's the trauma that's produced when someone witnesses that suicide. As a consequence, if a victim of the entity murders someone violently in a way that causes trauma to another, it passes along the entity to that survivor. In that spirit, Joel plans to pass along the thing by killing a murderous criminal in front of his equally villainous brother. Both brothers die in the conflict, but Joel doesn't notice small-grade drug user and dealer Lewis cowering in the corner of the room. Joel's murder passes the curse to Lewis, but the officer is killed in the effort. As Lewis is how the entity passes to Skye, it provides a direct lineage between the first film and its sequel, which begins merely a couple of weeks after the finale of the first film.

Skye is Vulnerable to the Entity Because of Past Trauma

Image via Paramount Pictures

After Skye survives the fateful crash that precedes the events of Smile 2, the tragedy produces a number of consequences in Skye's life that have major implications for the story. First, it sets the stakes: one year later sees Skye on the verge of a reinvention and new tour. It's her chance at redemption, and she's spent the last year largely in sobriety in preparation for the challenge. Second, the accident deeply traumatized her, and it wasn't just her near-death experience or the death of her boyfriend. We discover later on that she directly caused the fatal crash. Both Skye and her boyfriend were on illicit substances but, in a fit of anger, Skye grabbed the wheel and crashed the car. The trauma has stayed with her, making her especially vulnerable to the trauma-producing creature. Third, the accident left her body scarred, injured, and facing routine pain (for which she needs pharmaceutical painkillers that no one will prescribe her). It's for this reason she arranges to meet with Lewis, an old acquaintance, but she meets him at the end of his time haunted by the entity. Lewis kills himself in front of her, passing along the curse, all thanks to the aftermath of the crash.

The Entity Torments Skye Pretty Much Everywhere, All the Time

Image via Paramount Pictures

While the smile monster has certainly proved itself capable of manipulating its victims in Smile, overtaking their minds and controlling their perceptions, it's in even clearer control here than ever before. Skye's torment starts with hallucinatory visions of a deceased Lewis, first in the dark, then growing in clarity and presence before the entity starts to take on other faces. Facing the trauma of Lewis' death, the toll of physical pain, the pressures of the oncoming tour, and the entity's growing, grinning tortures, Skye does the unthinkable: she reaches out to her estranged former-bestie Gemma (Dylan Gelula), who she aggressively shut out of her life a year prior. Skye also starts to get texts from an unknown number, inquiring if she was at Lewis' apartment. The unknown contact wants to meet.

Skye sees grinning menaces everywhere: the face of her assistant, the smile of a girl at a t-shirt signing event. At the same event, an eerie man gets aggressively close and personal to Skye, putting her at wit's end. He appears in her isolated abode one night, fully nude and chasing her just before Gemma arrives. It all keeps escalating and testing Skye's sanity in a growing line of frightening visitations, including visits by her grinning deceased boyfriend (played eerily by Ray Nicholson, the son of creepy-smile aficianado and sentient hotel enthusiast Jack Nicholson) and a sequence with visions of possessed backup dancers that's among the year's best and scariest. These increasingly hostile visitations build until Skye contacts the mysterious man on the other end of the unknown line, Morris (Peter Jacobson), who knows about and wants to kill the entity. The catch: Skye herself has to die, at least a few minutes, to separate herself from the thing (and hopefully kill it). It's a hard ask to convince Skye to kill herself while trusting a stranger to revive her, so it unsurprisingly doesn't take.

How Does 'Smile 2' End?

Image via Paramount Pictures

When Skye wakes up in a wellness clinic (following the heinous dancer attack), her mother (Rosemarie DeWitt) lectures her on ingratitude before insisting Skye return to the ill-timed tour. The smile entity overtakes the grinning stage mom, who taunts Skye before smashing a mirror and violently cutting herself with it while Skye struggles to detach herself from the hospital bed. Unable to help her blood-soaked, dead mother, Skye realizes she has to flee, but as she opens the door she notices she was holding the shard: Skye killed her own mom. She flees the wellness clinic, and Gemma arrives with coffee. Skye's in a panic, and Gemma offers to drive them to the locale Morris suggests. While en route, however, Skye gets a call: it's from Gemma, who seems to still hold a grudge against Skye over the slights of a year ago and was decidedly not the friend who has been visiting and helping the besieged singer. The entire time Skye was interacting with 'Gemma,' it was actually the smile entity. It taunts her, and Skye realizes she must be driving, so she wakes herself up.

Skye drives to the locale Morris gave her as their meeting point. It's an abandoned Pizza Hut whose freezer was made into a makeshift medical facility. His plan: to kill her at a low body temperature so he has longer to starve the smile entity, then bring her back to life. With her attached to a medical table, he leaves to get something... and doesn't come back. While Skye struggles to free herself, she's attacked by the smile monster in the form of another Skye, her one-year-ago self, and the real Skye injects herself with the syringe Morris said would kill her. It, too, is an illusion... as was Morris, the entity explains. And so is the abandoned restaurant. Skye awakens from the hallucination on stage, dressed for performance. She emerges on stage at the first concert of her world tour, her mother and team screaming happily in the front row of a massive audience. They're all fine, and the wellness center, the murder of her mother, and everything having to do with Gemma and Morris were the entity messing with her mind.

The smile entity appears to a screaming Skye on stage (of course, no one else sees it), and Skye collapses. When she rises, she turns around with a massive grin before a packed stadium (and on camera, no less). We see the audience staring at Skye, confused, then horrified, as the sounds of Skye attacking herself play. She violently killed herself on stage with a microphone, presumably passing the smile entity's curse along to potentially thousands of attendees (and possibly more via the recording), spreading its evil on an unimaginable scale.

