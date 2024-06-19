Smile terrified and thrilled audiences in 2022 when it introduced a new evil entity with a wicked grin. Written and directed by Parker Finn, the movie follows therapist Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) in the aftermath of witnessing the shocking suicide of her patient, Laura (Caitlin Stacey). In the moments before Laura took her life, she told Rose that she had recently witnessed her professor take his life and had been terrorized by an invisible entity ever since. Just before she died, she became eerily calm and had a huge smile on her face.

Now, Rose begins to see people smiling at her in the same creepy way, telling her she is also going to die. Of course, nobody else around her can see these events, and her sanity and mental health are called into question. Similar to how the monster from It Follows is passed from victim to victim, the entity in Smile is passed on when someone witnesses a suicide caused by the demon. Rose tries to investigate how far back the chain of suicides goes in hopes of finding a way to break the cycle but ultimately falls victim to the monster’s clutches, passing the curse on to her ex-boyfriend, Joel (Kyle Gallner). Now, the highly anticipated sequel finally has a trailer and a set release date. Read on to find out everything you need to know about Smile 2.

Smile 2 will have a theatrical release date of October 18, 2024, distributed by Paramount Pictures. This movie has some big shoes to fill after the successful theatrical release of its predecessor, Smile, and will likely stay exclusively in theaters for a while before being added to Paramount+ for at-home streaming.

Opening in theaters the same day as Smile 2 is the Mark Wahlberg-led action thriller Flight Risk, Sean Baker's Anora, and Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain.

5 Watch the Trailer for ‘Smile 2’

Prior to the release of the official trailer on June 18, 2024, a viral marketing campaign was released in the form of a billboard on Sunset Boulevard featuring the bottom half of the main character Skye Riley’s face. The billboard read “Skye is limitless,” and seemed to be promoting the release of the singer’s new album. Around the same time, an Instagram account, @SkyeRileyNation became active, promoting Skye’s latest single, “Blood on White Satin,” which was supposedly coming out on June 18, the same day that the trailer (which includes a clip of her singing the song) was released.

4 Who Stars in ‘Smile 2’?

Close

Kyle Gallner will return to reprise his role as Joel from the first movie, but considering the fact that he was cursed at the end of that film, he might not be in Smile 2 for very long… Aladdin’s Naomi Scott will take on the lead role as Skye Riley, a major pop sensation who finds herself cursed by the entity after witnessing her friend, Lewis, commit suicide in front of her. In addition to Smile 2, Scott is also in several upcoming movies, such as Distant, Eternal Return, and Wizards! Lewis is played by Lukas Gage, who most recently appeared in The White Lotus, Fargo, Road House, and Dead Boy Detectives.

Joining them in the cast is Rosemarie DeWitt, who is in an undisclosed role. DeWitt is known best for her performance as the titular character in Rachel Gets Married, and is also a prominent character in the latest season of The Boys. Peter Jacobson (House) will play a character named Morris, and Dylan Gelula (Dream Scenario), Raúl Castillo (Looking), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (The Wilds), and Ray Nicholson (Promising Young Woman) also joined the cast in early 2024 in undisclosed roles.

3 What Is ‘Smile 2’ About?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Smile 2 picks up after the events of the first film, but it’s so far unclear how much time has elapsed. Knowing that the entity usually claims its victims within a week or so after setting its sights on them, it’s most likely that the sequel takes place shortly after the ending of the first movie, as Kyle Gallner is reprising his role. If more time has passed since then, he might be the only hope for Skye (Naomi Scott) if she wants to survive the smiling monster. Skye first becomes cursed after her friend Lewis runs into her apartment, screaming about something that she cannot see. He suddenly goes unnervingly quiet and begins to grin at her malevolently before taking his life in front of her. Now that the entity is after her, she consults with Morris, but it’s unclear what relationship she has with him. He could likely be her manager, therapist, or relative because she appears to trust him enough to confide in the bizarre and terrifying experiences she’s been having since witnessing Lewis’ suicide.

The most interesting part about this sequel is that Skye appears to have a Taylor Swift-level of popularity with her fans. As she attempts to continue her global tour, the pressures of fame combine with the escalating levels of paranoia she faces when anyone in the crowds of people she sees every day could be the entity. If the creature somehow manages to kill her while she’s on stage in front of tens of thousands of people, who will its next victim be?

The official synopsis for Smile 2 from Paramount reads:

About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

2 Who Is Making ‘Smile 2’?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Parker Finn returns as writer and director for Smile 2, with only the previous film and two short films under his belt, one of which (Laura Hasn’t Slept) served as the inspiration for Smile. However, his first feature-length film had a massive success at the box office, raking in approximately $101 million in net profit. The film enjoyed a worldwide gross of $217.4 million and remained at the top of the box office for its initial two weeks, making it the biggest film debut of September 2022. Smile 2 is co-produced by Marty Bowen (Dave), Wyck Godfrey (Babylon), Isaac Klausner (First Man), and Robert Salerno (We Need to Talk About Kevin). All four of them have worked together previously producing Smile and other films through production companies Paramount Players and Temple Hill Entertainment. Charlie Sarroff (Night Swim) also returns as cinematographer for Smile 2.

1 When and Where Did ‘Smile 2’ Film?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Smile 2 was filmed in various locations in the Hudson Valley in New York between January 2024 and March 2024. Filming locations include New York City, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, and Albany. The previous film was primarily filmed in New Jersey and wrapped in just a little over a month.