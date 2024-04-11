The Big Picture A terrifying teaser for Smile 2 featuring a Lady Gaga-like pop queen and more unnerving smiles leaves viewers on edge at CinemaCon.

Paramount also announced exciting upcoming projects at CinemaCon, including Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover, a Star Trek origin story, and more.

Smile 2 will scare audiences again when it hits theaters on October 18.

One way to get the crowd at CinemaCon smiling is to share incredible first looks at the most highly-anticipated titles, and that’s precisely what Paramount did during their time on stage on Thursday morning. Dropping clips from upcoming productions, including Gladiator 2 and A Quiet Place: Day One, the audience was entirely engaged with each and every moment of the studio’s hour-and-a-half segment. While new children’s movies and action films ran abundantly, there was one clip that scared the absolute s*** out of us. The debut teaser for Smile 2 made it completely understandable why one of its stars, Lukas Gage, had a nausea-inducing time during filming.

The teaser opened on what could easily have been mistaken for a concert film. Naomi Scott stars as a Lady Gaga-like pop queen who finds herself at the center of the new spine-chilling installment of Parker Finn’s now-franchise. Although this was just a very quick look at the project, which was first announced to be moving forward at the studio around this time last year, it featured unnerving moments from Gage and other characters whose eerie smiles we’ll be seeing in our nightmares for the foreseeable future. At the very end of the clip, a young girl with pigtails approaches Scott’s character, smiling her way up to the singer, who asks if she wants an autograph. While we don’t see what happens next, it’s obvious that nothing good can come from this sinister interaction.

Set to reprise his role as Joel from the original film is Kyle Gallner who has become somewhat of a modern-day Scream King to many, having appeared in thrilling and scary titles such as The Passenger, Scream (2022), Mother, May I?, and, of course, the cult classic horror-comedy, Jennifer’s Body. Filling out the ensemble are Rosemarie DeWitt (The United States of Tara), Raúl Castillo (Looking: The Movie), and Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

What Else Is On Paramount’s Upcoming Slate?

The next few years will be absolute slam dunk after slam dunk for the studio as it announced at CinemaCon that a slew of new projects are in the works. In the mix are Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover movie, a new Star Trek origin story feature, an R-rated live-action TMNT movie, and an Edgar Wright-helmed adaptation of Stephen King’s Running Man which will also star the unstoppable Glen Powell.

As for Smile 2, which arrives in theaters on October 18, stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available, and follow us for all of your CinemaCon updates. You can watch the original movie now on Paramount+.

