After registering a heftier-than-expected drop in its second weekend of release, the horror sequel Smile 2 saw a bit of an uptick in interest as it entered its third week. The film retained a spot in the top five list domestically, grossing nearly $7 million. Meanwhile, it also passed the $50 million milestone in overseas markets, taking its cumulative global haul past the coveted $100 million mark. While it still trails its predecessor by a significant margin, Smile 2 is among the most successful horror movies of the year.

With $52 million domestically and another $57 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at $109 million. By comparison, the first Smile concluded its domestic run with over $100 million and grossed over $200 million globally. Interestingly, Smile was destined for a direct-to-streaming release on Paramount+ before the studio decided to release it in theaters thanks to positive test screenings. Paramount mounted an elaborate viral marketing campaign, which, combined with the excellent reviews, helped Smile display remarkable legs at the box office.

Smile 2 had a heftier second weekend drop than the first film, but reported a healthier hold in its third weekend. This is an indication of positive word-of-mouth coming into play. The movie earned a B CinemaScore from opening day audiences, in addition to an 81% audience score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It holds a “fresh” 85% RT rating, which marks an improvement over the first film’s 80% score. In his review, Collider’s Jeff Ewing called it “one of the year’s best horror films.”

'Smile 2' Is One of 2024's Biggest Horror Hits

Close

It hasn’t been a great year for the horror genre otherwise. Smile 2 is the fourth-biggest horror hit of the year domestically, behind Longlegs ($74 million), Alien: Romulus ($105 million), and A Quiet Place: Day One ($138 million). Produced on a reported budget of under $30 million, Smile 2 is one of only five horror movies this year to have made more than $50 million domestically and more than $100 million worldwide. Like the first film, Smile 2 is directed by Parker Finn but features a mostly fresh cast.

Led by Naomi Scott, the movie also features Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson, as well as Kyle Gallner, who returns from the first film. You can watch Smile 2 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets