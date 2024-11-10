The sequel to the 2022 horror mystery Smile, Smile 2, has faced a slight dip in its box office numbers in the fourth weekend since its release on October 18, 2024. The sequel, written and directed by Parker Finn, took a 57% dip since the previous week across 62 markets, roping in $3.7 million, bringing its international total to $63.1 million.

The movie starring Naomi Scott took home a weekend estimate of $5 million at the domestic box office from 2,822 locations from Friday, November 8, 2024, through Sunday, November 10, 2024, bringing its domestic total to $60.5 million. The film earned a worldwide weekend estimate of $8.7 million, which took Smile 2’s worldwide box office total to $123.6 million. The film faced several dips in its international markets over the 4th weekend. It grossed $420K in the UK across 342 locations, accumulating $7.9 million as it faced a 46% dip. In Australia, Smile 2 faced a 30% decline, collecting $370K from 245 sites with a local cume of $3.7 million.

The film faced a 69% dip from the previous week in France and grossed $320K with a total collection of $6.5 million. The numbers in Germany faced a steep 71% dip as it delivered $315K from 391 cinemas, totaling $5.5 million. The sequel grossed $275K in Spain across 233 locations, accumulating $3.5M. The film grossed $205K in the Netherlands with a total collection of $2.1M. Smile 2 raked in $108K in its fourth weekend in Belgium across 46 sites, facing a significant 73% dip, totaling just $1.5 million. It dipped by 61% in Austria, with a weekend collection of $100K. Despite the steady decline in numbers, Smile 2 is privy to rave reviews as it is “Certified Fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes with a Tomatometer rating of 86% and 81% Popcornmeter rating.

‘Smile 2’ Is One of the Top Performing Horror Movies of 2024

Although Smile 2 may not be raging in its fourth weekend, the film took off with a record-breaking start in its opening weekend. As reported by Deadline, the highly anticipated sequel opened at the domestic and international box office with $23 million a piece, bringing its global box office opening weekend numbers to a hefty $46 million.

The film’s plot revolves around global pop sensation Skye Riley, played by Scott, who starts experiencing chilling events as she faces her dark past. The cast of Smile 2 includes Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Ray Nicholson, Dylan Gelula, Raúl Castillo, and Kyle Gallner. The movie has been Rated R for its violent content and bloody visuals — so it's naturally a treat for all horror enthusiasts.

All things considered, the movie had a production budget of $28 million and has raked in $123.6 million worldwide so far. In comparison, the original Smile (2022) was produced on a $17 million budget and had a $217.4 million global run. So, while the drops indicate it may not reach the heights of its predecessor, the film is certainly a success overall.

Smile 2 is still running in most theaters and should continue for the next 2-3 weeks. The original Smile is available to stream on Netflix.

