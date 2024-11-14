With only a $28 million budget which it nearly surpassed during its domestic box office opening weekend alone, Smile 2 has been a major box office hit and an extraordinary profit for Paramount. After recently completing its fourth full weekend in theaters in the #5 spot, behind Venom: The Last Dance, Heretic, and several others, Smile 2 is less than $25,000 away from reaching the coveted $125 million mark at the global box office. Unlike some other box office hits to emerge this year, Smile 2’s global box office haul comes from a relatively even split between its domestic and international earnings, with $61.9 million coming from the U.S. and $63 million from foreign markets. Despite dropping from the third spot, Smile 2 still beat Anora, Conclave, and Elevation this past weekend at the domestic box office.

Smile 2’s domestic or foreign haul alone would be enough to double the film’s budget, but combining the two leads to a total closing in on a $100 million profit for Paramount. Smile 2 currently sits just outside the top 25 at the 2024 domestic box office, recently passing Transformers One and Joker: Folie à Deux to reach the #26 spot, but currently falling short of The Beekeeper and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which each finished their theatrical runs with $66 and $67 million, respectively. Smile 2 will need another $5 million to bump Jason Statham’s action epic out of the top 25, which certainly isn’t impossible if it continues its same trajectory. Smile 2 is also one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies ever based on a short film.

When Will ‘Smile 2’ Begin Streaming?

Paramount has not yet announced a streaming date for Smile 2 as the film is still performing admirably at the box office, but it will be available for video-on-demand purchase starting November 19. The film will almost certainly join other 2024 Paramount+ pictures like IF and A Quiet Place: Day One and begin streaming on Paramount+ once a streaming date is set, which will likely be before the end of the year. Smile 2 was written and directed by Parker Finn, and stars Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage, Rosemarie DeWitt, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, and more.

Smile 2 is still playing in theaters everywhere.

