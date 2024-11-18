While it isn’t quite the smash hit that its predecessor was, Smile 2 has emerged as a bit of an anomaly by 2024 standards. It’s the rare studio horror film to have done well at the box office, and in its fifth weekend of release, the film managed to pass a couple of important milestones. Smile 2 serves as a follow-up to the original Smile, which was originally designed as a streaming title, but was released in theaters following positive test screenings. The gamble paid off, and thanks to an effective viral marketing campaign, the movie ended up grossing over $200 million worldwide, and more than $100 million domestically.

Like the first film, Smile 2 is also directed by Parker Finn. The movie has grossed over $65 million domestically so far, and more than $130 million worldwide. Combined, the two Smile movies have generated nearly $350 million worldwide, and over $170 million stateside. The first Smile was produced on a reported budget of just $17 million, while the sequel is said to have cost a little under $30 million. Nonetheless, it’s the kind of studio horror hit that we haven’t really seen much this year.

Smile 2 is currently the fourth-biggest horror movie of the year domestically, behind A Quiet Place: Day One ($138 million), Alien: Romulus ($105 million), and Longlegs ($74 million). In terms of worldwide figures, it has now overtaken Longlegs’ $125 million lifetime haul to become the third-biggest horror film of 2024. This year, a string of scary movies released by major studios have faltered commercially. For instance, films such as Night Swim, Imaginary, The First Omen, Abigail, The Strangers: Chapter 1, and Tarot all failed to hit the $50 million mark domestically in their lifetime runs. However, indie horror films such as Longlegs, The Substance, Immaculate, Terrifier 3, and Late Night with the Devil all did relatively well.

'Smile 2' Received Excellent Reviews From Audiences and Critics

Smile 2 had excellent reviews going for it. It holds a “fresh” 85% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which is higher than the first film’s 79% score. Additionally, both Smile movies have been embraced by audiences, which is rare for the horror genre. In his review, Collider’s Jeff Ewing described the movie as “an exceptional sequel that improves almost every aspect of the original.”

Starring Naomi Scott as a troubled pop star, Smile 2 also features Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson, and a returning Kyle Gallner from the first film. You can watch the film in theaters, or wait for it to hit digital streaming platforms this week. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

