On the heels of a terrific performance by Terrifier 3 last week, Paramount’s far more mainstream horror offering Smile 2 delivered an excellent opening weekend haul. The sequel film earned solid reviews and an even better audience response, as it surpassed its predecessor at the box office in key ways. The movie topped the domestic charts with around $23 million and added another $23 million from overseas markets for a cumulative global debut of $46 million.

Produced on a reported budget of under $30 million, Smile 2 is a direct follow-up to 2022’s smash hit original. Both films have been directed by Parker Finn. The first Smile concluded its global run with over $215 million thanks to strong audience reception and an inventive viral marketing campaign. The movie came with a reported price tag of around $17 million, and its success signaled to Paramount that it might have another horror franchise on its hands after striking gold with John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place.

Smile 2 earned a solid B CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which marks a slight improvement over the first film’s B- grade, and puts it in rarified air as far as horror movies are concerned. The genre historically attracts rather poor audience reactions. Smile 2 currently stands at a “fresh” 83% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which is superior to the first film’s 80% score. In his review, Collider’s Jeff Ewing called it “an exceptional sequel that improves almost every aspect of the original.”

'Smile 2' Is Turning the Tide for Horror After a Disappointing 2024

The year 2024 hasn’t been all that lucky for the horror genre, with several well-publicized studio titles underwhelming commercially. Movies such as Abigail, Imaginary, Night Swim, and The First Omen all failed to crack the $35 million mark domestically. Only a handful of titles can be considered as bona fide hits. Longlegs defied the odds on its way to a $74 million lifetime domestic haul, while Terrifier 3 has already earned nearly 20 times its reported $2 million budget.

Smile 2 revisits the same themes as the first film, but features a new cast that includes Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, Ray Nicholson, as well as a returning Kyle Gallner.

