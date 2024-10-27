On the heels of Terrifier 3’s tremendous success, Paramount’s Smile 2 is turning the tides for the horror genre in what has been a largely disappointing year. The movie continued to pull crowds both domestically and worldwide in its second weekend of release, nearing a coveted milestone on the back of solid critical and audience reception. Smile 2 serves as a sequel to the hit first film, Smile, which rode a wave of anticipation to over $200 million worldwide a couple of years ago.

The first film’s director, Parker Finn, returned to helm the sequel as well. Featuring an almost entirely new cast, Smile 2 has grossed $40 million domestically so far, and another $43 million from overseas markets, for a combined global total of $83 million in 10 days. This is a solid result, especially in a year that hasn’t really been too kind to studio horror titles so far. Produced on a reported budget of under $30 million, Smile 2 opened to excellent reviews but was coming on the heels of a string of horror under-performers such as Tarot, The First Omen, Abigail, Imaginary, and Night Swim. Only two of these films were able to pass the $50 million mark globally, and that, too, barely. But on the other hand, Neon's Longlegs emerged as a runaway hit, grossing $74 million domestically.

Like Longlegs, Smile 2 had positive reviews going for it. The movie holds a “fresh” 85% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to an 82% audience score. It also earned a B CinemaScore from opening day crowds. In his review, Collider’s Jeff Ewing called it “an exceptional sequel that improves almost every aspect of the original.” By comparison, the first film retains an 80% RT score, which was an impressive achievement, considering how uncertain Paramount was about it. Having decided against releasing it on streaming, the studio deployed a viral marketing campaign to promote the first Smile, ensuring an impressive opening. But it was the audience’s embrace that pushed it past the $100 million milestone in the long run.

'Smile 2' Is Exactly the Hit That Paramount Needed

The studio would hope that Smile 2 witnesses a similar show of support, as it approaches the all-important Halloween weekend. While the movie won't hit the high benchmark of the first one, it's on track to deliver a respectable total for a studio that has been struggling in recent years. Starring Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson, as well as a returning Kyle Gallner, Smile 2 is playing in theaters.

