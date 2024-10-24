Smile was such a success two years ago that it should come as no surprise that its sequel is also performing extremely well at the box office. After pulling in $23 million during its domestic box office opening weekend, which is only a few million short of its $28 million reported budget, Smile 2 has continued to earn its way up to $50 million at the worldwide box office, with $27 million coming from the U.S. and $23 million coming from international earnings. The film also kicked off its theatrical run in the #1 spot during the opening weekend, earning more than double The Wild Robot, which still managed to earn more than $10 million during its fourth weekend in theaters. Smile 2 is currently the #39 highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office.

Smile 2 recently passed Abigail to jump into the top 40, and the Dan Stevens and Melissa Barrera-led vampire horror flick closed out its theatrical run just shy of $26 million domestically. Smile 2 next has its sights set on Imaginary, the horror film from Lionsgate which is only about $50,000 ahead of Smile 2 and will certainly move down a peg when the next batch of numbers comes in. Once Smile 2 puts together another $1.5 million from where it's currently sitting, it will race past Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, Kevin Costner's passion project which performed so poorly at the box office that its sequel was pulled from the release schedule. Smile 2 stars Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, and Peter Jacobson, and was written and directed by Parker Finn.

‘Smile 2’ Will Likely Lose the Top Spot at the Box Office This Weekend

While Smile 2 enjoyed one weekend at the top of the box office, it is almost certainly going to cede its top spot to Venom: The Last Dance, which is now playing in theaters everywhere. Smile 2 opened with roughly $23 million domestically, and Venom: Let There be Carnage, the previous installment in the Venom trilogy, opened with more than triple that, at $90 million. If Venom: The Last Dance hauls in even half of the opening weekend total of its predecessor, it will move past Smile 2 in the weekend box office rankings with ease.

Smile 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

