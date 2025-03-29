In 2022, Parker Finn had one of the surprise horror hits of the year with Smile, starring Sosie Bacon and Kyle Gallner. With a story about a demonic entity who latches on to its victims and kills them before being passed on to the next, Smile felt a lot like It Follows while also going in its own direction with its lead characters. Bacon plays a therapist who is dealing with her own issues even before the monster shows up in her life. The success of Smile led to Parker Finn returning to direct Smile 2 in 2024. This time our lead is Naomi Scott's Skye Riley, a famous pop star who is in the midst of her own Hell before the movie's plot begins.

Sequels are always meant to be bigger and badder than the original film and Smile 2 follows this tradition, giving us a heroine with more influence and subjecting her to suffering on a much larger scale. Upon reflection, Smile 2 has a lot in common with Darren Aronofsky's Oscar-winning Black Swan, both following an artist pushed to insanity due to the demands of their profession. The only difference is that in Black Swan our lead is a ballerina, and in Smile 2 we follow a singer. Oh, and the latter also has a demon entity that will haunt you until it kills you.

Nina Sayers and Skye Riley Are Women Under Immense Pressure