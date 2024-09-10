The highly-anticipated sequel to the smash box office hit from 2022 just got an exciting new look. Total Film has unveiled a new image of Naomi Scott as Sky Riley in Smile 2, the sequel which is due in theaters next month on October 18. Sky Riley is a pop star in the movie, and the newly-released image shows her dancing on stage in what appears to be a large concert. In addition to Scott, Smile 2 also stars Kyle Galner, Drew Barrymore, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Dylan Gelula, Peter Jacobson, and Ray Nicholson. The first trailer for Smile 2 debuted earlier this summer and was met with approval and anticipation from horror fans everywhere, and Paramount just recently revealed a new Smile 2 trailer roughly one month before the film's release in theaters everywhere.

Smile 2 comes from writer/director Parker Finn who made his directorial debut and screenwriting debut on the first film in 2022. Smile was an immediate hit, grossing $22 million domestically during its opening weekend on a reported budget of only $17 million. The film also had major legs at the worldwide box office, finishing its theatrical run with more than $217 million worldwide, meaning it earned back more than ten times its reported cost. Finn will next team up with Robert Pattinson, best known for his role in Twilight and, more recently, The Batman, for a remake of Possession, the 1981 horror film which was written and directed by Andrzej Żuławski.

What Other Movies Are Releasing in October?

Image via Paramout/Total Film

Arguably the biggest release coming in October will open the month on the first weekend; Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will hit theaters on October 4. Saturday Night, the drama detailing the lead up to the first ever broadcast of Saturday Night Live in 1975, will also arrive in theaters between Joker 2 and Smile 2, premiering on October 11. The film stars J.K. Simmons, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Braun, and many more. Closing out the month of October is Tom Hardy's final outing as the gooey symbiote; Venom: The Last Dance will premiere in theaters on October 25, and the final entry has also added other stars such as Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor to its cast.

Smile 2 is expected in theaters on October 18. Check out the new image from the film above, stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage, and stream the first Smile on Paramount+.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+