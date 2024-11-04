Smile 2 has a grin that keeps widening, with the sequel's Box Office run knocking over many an important milestone. Currently - thanks to a recent weekend that saw the film continue its success - Smile 2 sits on over $109 million worldwide, split between a $52 million domestic haul and $57 million overseas. This puts the sequel halfway to returning its predecessor's haul of $217 million, a feat Smile 2 might just struggle to achieve.

However, despite not quite matching the first film's success, Smile 2 still has plenty to beam about, most recently thanks to overtaking one of the horror genre's best of the year at the global Box Office. That film is Osgood Perkins' Longlegs, with Smile 2 now $700,000 ahead of the surprise hit in 33rd place. This also makes Smile 2 one of the horror genre's biggest earners in 2024, with only Alien: Romulus ahead on $350 million worldwide.

What Was 'Smile 2's Most Challenging Scene?

Image via Paramount Pictures

For a film with as many stand-out moments as the Smile sequel, it can be difficult for any theatergoer to pick just one as particularly challenging. Therefore, it will come as no surprise to learn that such a question can be even more tricky to answer for the movie's star, with Naomi Scott performing in many a difficult scene both emotionally and physically. As Skye Riley, Scott gives a performance that can certainly be considered one of the horror genre's best of 2024, with the likes of Hugh Grant in the recent Heretic and Demi Moore in The Substance proving worthy rivals. In a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Scott was asked which of the movie's scenes was the most challenging to film:

"I didn't realize how difficult the freezer would be. Four days we did the freezer scene, and we also did some reshoots on that, too. That was the hardest scene to shoot by far because also, I'm doing a bit of a Lindsay Lohan, Parent Trap thing. [Laughs] … I think the hardest thing to do was when I'm in the car seat on the ceiling, I'm really having to use my own strength to hold up my body, which was quite painful because of the specific stunt move. But then also, it's the mourning scene, where I'm mourning the death, so it was both simultaneously incredibly physically demanding, but then I had to get up to a place emotionally that was the height of intensity. So that was the hardest thing, because you're doing two things that are extreme in different ways, and the most extreme version of them."

Smile 2 has overtaken Longlegs at the 2024 global Box Office. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

Get Tickets