Director Parker Finn takes the horror to the next level with more gore in the sequel.

The film features an all-new cast, led by Naomi Scott, and promises some really cool cameos. Smile 2 hits theaters Fall 2024.

Smile 2 will be in theaters this Fall, but even before that, the film promises to be scarier than the first Smile movie, according to star Lukas Gage. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Gage clarified his earlier comments when he said that shooting some scenes for the upcoming film made him vomit off-camera, saying that while he didn't actually vomit, the reaction was close. In an earlier appearance on The Jess Cage Show, Gage revealed that filming had already wrapped, which is also when he teased his reaction to some scenes in the film.

“If you loved the first movie, you’re going to love this one. It’s so terrifying. It’s the first time I’ve ever been on a set where I was genuinely afraid, and I actually got sick to my stomach.”

However, he clarified that he didn't go all the way, saying:

“I didn’t puke, I dry-heaved. I was really shocked how intense it is on the day. You just think, ‘Oh, it’s acting, it’s gonna be fine,’ but that movie is so scary. The whole crew was terrified. That smile itself is just so creepy, and then you throw the most gory scenes on top of it, I just, yeah, I have a weak stomach too. I’m a wimp.”

When pressed for details, Gage preferred to remain reticent about the film and his character but was happy to be part of it, saying:

“I don’t say this about a lot of things that I do, ’cause I’m the biggest critic ever -- I am so proud of it, and I think it’s so scary, and I think [director] Parker Finn did it again, like, he just takes it to the next level and we have some really cool cameos happening in this movie.”

What Do We Know About 'Smile 2'?

The sequel to the surprise hit Smile has not revealed many details about what the film is about, but going with the first film's premise, one can expect some creepy smiles. The first film starred Sosie Bacon as a therapist who witnesses the bizarre suicide of a patient. She goes through increasingly bizarre experiences leading her to believe she is experiencing something supernatural, but no one else around her seems to believe what she's saying.

The sequel features an all-new story and a cast led by Naomi Scott. Other cast members include Gage, Raúl Castillo, Kyle Gallner, Rosemarie DeWitt, Dylan Gelula and Miles Gutierrez-Riley. It is written and directed by Parker Finn, who was also behind the first film.

Smile 2 hits theaters on October 18, 2024. Watch Smile on Paramount+ in the US.

