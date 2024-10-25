Spooky season is in full swing as the weekend before Halloween is officially upon us, and horror movies are blossoming at the box office. The latest successful horror film that won't stop raking in cash is Smile 2, which has earned $29 million domestically and $22 million internationally for a worldwide total of more than $52 million. Smile 2's box office success has pushed its leading star Naomi Scott's worldwide box office total to new heights, as it is only $4 million away from reaching the $2 billion mark. In addition to Scott, Smile 2 also stars Lukas Gage, Rosemarie DeWitt, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, and Raul Castillo, and the film currently sits at a "certified fresh" score of 85% from critics and an 82% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Naomi Scott's box office total approaching the $2 billion mark is largely thanks to two movies, which occupy more than $1.6 billion of her $2 billion total. Her biggest movie of all-time is Aladdin, where she plays the lead role of Jasmine opposite Mena Massoud and Will Smith as the Genie. Aladdin was also directed by Guy Ritchie and the film grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office, more than half of Scott's career total. She also featured in the small role of Ryoko in The Martian, the 2015 sci-fi epic starring Matt Damon and directed by Ridley Scott. The Martian earned more than $650 million at the worldwide box office, including $425 million from overseas markets, making up 1/4 of Scott's career box office total.

What Other Projects Has Naomi Scott Been In?

Aside from Smile 2, Aladdin, and The Martian, Scott's other famous roles have come in Power Rangers and Charlie's Angels. The former she starred alongside Dacre Montgomery in the 2017 film which was directed by Dean Isrealite, and the latter saw her suit up opposite Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Banks for the 2019 film which also featured Patrick Stewart and Sam Claflin in smaller roles. Scott has also been tapped for a role in Eternal Return, an upcoming romance drama starring Game of Thrones veteran Kit Harington and House of the Dragon star Sonoya Mizuno. She'll also star alongside Orlando Bloom and Pete Davidson in Wizards!

Smile 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.

