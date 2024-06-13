The Big Picture Fans eagerly await Smile 2's release this Halloween, with a mysterious new social media account possibly tied to the sequel's marketing.

Fictional pop star Skye Riley's Instagram teases the upcoming single "Blood on White Satin," possibly related to Smile 2.

Director Parker Finn's sequel promises a new set of characters and environment for the happy demon to terrorize, hitting theaters in October 2024.

Even though we’re only halfway through the year, 2024 is already shaping up to be another stellar year for horror. One of the more terrifying releases fans are looking forward to in the last half of the year is Smile 2, which haunts its way to theaters this Halloween. We’re still waiting on the first official trailer for the sequel, but marketing for Smile 2 may have already taken shape in the form of a mysterious new social media account of an unknown pop star.

Earlier this week, an Instagram account was made for singer Skye Riley. The reason eyebrows have been raised in the horror community is because there’s no record of this supposed mega-star existing before last weekend. Over the course of the week, the account has posted various different images and teases for the next “era of Skye Riley” referencing her upcoming single “Blood on White Satin”. A record that will supposedly drop on Tuesday, June 18th. The pictures all have extreme close-ups or cleverly hidden silhouettes, but they do have a striking resemblance to the sequel’s main star, Naomi Scott. Also, the very first image posted was of a crescent moon looking like a smile. Is that just a coincidence? You may be asking yourself why this vague Instagram handle would have anything to do with the Smile franchise. Especially when the original had nothing to do with the music industry. Well, footage shown at CinemaCon this past April confirmed that Scott would be playing a famous pop star not so different from real life artists like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga or Olivia Rodrgio.

The quick look featured another main star, Lukas Gage (You), a number of unnerving people bearing the series’ signature smile, and Scott’s character interacting with a fan. The eerie scene was described as “a young girl with pigtails approaches Scott’s character, smiling her way up to the singer, who asks if she wants an autograph. While we don’t see what happens next, it’s obvious that nothing good can come from this sinister interaction.” Scott has used her singing talents throughout her career in films like Disney’s Lemonade Mouth and the Aladdin live-action remake.

Horror Fans Will Be Smiling Again Soon

Based on director Parker Finn’s creepy short film Laura Hasn’t Slept, Smile didn’t reinvent the genre when it was released in 2018. However, what it did provide was a well-made atmospheric scarefest that used its cast of Sosie Bacon and Kyle Gallner very effectively. The unsettling imagery alone was enough to sell the film to moviegoers, but that didn’t stop Paramount from implementing a memorable marketing campaign. This saw “possessed” smiley-faced people taking over sporting events across the United States among other creatively refreshing things. This helped Smile make over $217 million worldwide on a very small budget. With a new set of characters and a much different environment for this happy demon to take over, it's going to be interesting to see what Finn has in store for this song-worthy terror of a sequel.

Smile 2 is taking over theaters on October 18, 2024. Again, this cryptic Skye Riley account isn’t confirmed to be related to the horror sequel, but we’ll find out soon enough when the pop star’s new “single” drops on June 18. Until then, you can stream Smile on Paramount+.