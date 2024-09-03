As if the beginning of September wasn’t exciting enough, horror fans have even more to be cheery about today as the newest trailer for Paramount Pictures’ Smile 2 has arrived. The sequel will introduce an entirely different story to fans of the first movie that terrified viewers back in 2022. That is, save for Kyle Gallner’s (Strange Darling) character, Joel, who will somehow collide with this new batch of personalities. The fresh trailer will keep you grinning from ear to ear with delight about how the unsettling and eerie events of the upcoming feature will play out.

Naomi Scott (Aladdin) stars in Smile 2 which will show a very different side of the Disney Channel alum who has also appeared on Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal and in Elizabeth Banks’s Charlie’s Angels. Picking up following the events of the first movie, Smile 2 introduces Scott’s Skye Riley, a popstar whose life becomes infiltrated by the mysterious smiling curse that previously plagued Sosie Bacon in the original. Once again, the movie appears to be using the curse as a metaphor for trauma, so we can expect Skye to delve into some dark events from her past. Along with Scott, Smile 2 will also feature an ensemble cast that includes Rosemarie DeWitt (United States of Tara), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Peter Jacobson (House), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (The Wilds), Raúl Castillo (Looking: The Movie), Dylan Gelula (Dream Scenario) and Ray Nicholson (Panic).

We Can’t Stop Thinking About What Lukas Gage Said About the Spooky Sequel

Back in March, Gage opened up about what he referred to as a “terrifying” movie for horror lovers. Recounting his time working on the set, the actor said that he was “genuinely afraid,” adding that he almost tossed cookies during his performance.

“I didn’t puke, I dry-heaved. I was really shocked how intense it is on the day. You just think, ‘Oh, it’s acting, it’s gonna be fine,’ but that movie is so scary. The whole crew was terrified. That smile itself is just so creepy, and then you throw the most gory scenes on top of it, I just, yeah, I have a weak stomach too. I’m a wimp.”

Judging from what we saw in the first trailer, which foreshadows Gage’s character’s death by way of a weight, we’re sure the Parker Finn-helmed title will be a real stomach-churner.

Check out the trailer for Smile 2 above and see it in cinemas - if you dare - on October 18.