Smile 2 indulges in the luxury of a global superstar while delving into the internal struggles of fame. It is bigger and bolder than the first movie in almost every aspect. However, the movie's first scene couldn’t be more contrasting to the rest of the narrative. It continues immediately where Smile left off, with Joel (Kyle Gallner) attempting to destroy the curse. Tonally, the sequence feels more akin to a gritty neo-noir thriller and Parker Finn showcases a slower style of directing that relies on a brooding atmosphere over fast jump-cuts. It is all so precisely choreographed and is a surprisingly compelling opening to the sequel. It suggests that Finn should move onto gritty noir thrillers now that he has conquered the horror genre.

Kyle Gallner Does A Lot With His Short Screen Time in 'Smile 2'

Smile 2 opens with Joel, who is in his final days of the smile curse, having received it from Rose (Sosie Bacon) at the climax of Smile. Joel is a fascinating character to follow due to his position of authority as a cop. He has more access than others but also a much greater moral obligation. This opening is a snippet of how the curse has unraveled his psyche. Gallner is aggressive and controlled as he bursts into a drug dealer’s den pointing a knife to another man’s throat. The first Smile already outlined that the curse could be passed on if the infected killed someone in front of someone else, which Joel is attempting to do. Seeing him put on a balaclava and act like a criminal is totally opposite to the slightly awkward but extremely forthcoming man from the first movie.

However, when a shootout occurs, both men die and Joel is badly wounded, and he starts to unravel out of total desperation. He lets out a cry of feverish despair and becomes frantic. This shift allows Gallner to highlight how the curse has taken hold of Joel and changed his character in such a short space of time. It is devastating because you can see the realization on his face that the situation is hopeless and he is running out of time.

The Opening of ‘Smile 2’ Feels Similar to ‘Se7en’ and ‘True Detective'

The tone of the whole opening is grittier than anything in the first movie and everything that follows in the sequel. It loses the studio gloss and feels grimier which is helped in part by the setting. The exterior of the building is surrounded by a blanket of snow, resembling similar detective thrillers such as Taylor Sheridan's Wind River or the most recent season of True Detective. The frosty terrain adds to the biting atmosphere and gives the scene a more isolated feel. The design of the house’s interior is run-down and messy, which contrasts with the pristine suburbia of the first movie.

The camera never cuts, which creates the slow, suffocating unease that is contrasted with Gallner’s frantic movements. There is an urgency to his performance that sets him apart from the criminals he is trying to outwit; it shows this is an unnatural situation for him. However, it is the choreography of the sequence after the shoot-out that showcases Parker Finn’s natural ability to direct crime sequences. The house is raided, and the spinning camera feels disorientating and busy. Joel has to problem-solve and the camera follows his eyesight, showing the audience all the exits that are blocked. It creates a real tension that is never replicated in the same capacity in the franchise. The way Joel rolls out of a window and onto the snow is so well choreographed and framed, finally allowing a sense of relief. Then that comfort is immediately thrown back in the audience’s faces as Joel is hit by a car. Even though the shot was all over the trailers it is a shocking end to the sequence. Finn then reminds us we're watching a horror movie by slowly panning over Joel's crushed limbs and the copious amount of blood.

The whole opening could be a separate short film due to how different it is from anything else in the series. Its tension comes from the somber mood and feels very grounded in contrast to the distorted reality that threads through the rest of the film. Using a police officer as the central character, especially one the audience has grown to like, links it to detective thrillers such as Se7en and The Silence of the Lambs. It proves that Parker Finn is not only an exceptional horror director, and he has the potential to make a tense, gritty thriller.

