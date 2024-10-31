It’s officially Halloween, which means it is the perfect day to relax and put on your favorite scary movie. October has also been full of some great horror options on the big screen. One of the most critically acclaimed genre films you can see in theaters right now is Parker Finn’s Smile 2. The music-centric sequel to the 2022 runaway hit has struck blood-soaked gold at the box office again and the horror community has been singing its praises. Now, if you haven’t seen the film yet and want to get a devilish taste of what it has to offer, Paramount has put the first seven minutes of Smile 2 online for free. However, there’s a catch that’ll leave genre fans literally grinning.

A new Smile 2 official website has been launched to honor the final hours of the spooky season, where you can watch the sequel’s intense opening scene. That is if you can smile all the way through it. The page requires viewers to turn on their webcams to watch the clip. If you stop smiling, then the clip will stop playing. It’s just another bit of clever marketing from the Smile team. The first scene is crucial in wrapping up the plot of the first film. The original’s ending saw Kyle Gallner’s Joel get the Smile demon passed onto him after he witnessed the death of his ex, Rose. Does he escape death or become the next gruesome thread in this entity’s sick game? You’re going to have to smile through it to find out.

What’s ‘Smile 2’ About?

Close

Smile 2 follows global pop star Skye Riley, played by Naomi Scott (Power Rangers), who’s about to return for her first world tour after a near fatal car accident. Her repressed trauma and the pressure to perform is slowly driving her off the deep end. That gets sped up when she witnesses her drug dealer die by “suicide”. The Smile demon is now passed onto her. Skye needs to quickly come to grips with her new grim reality and find a way to survive her new nightmare or become this entity’s next victim. From the impressive gore and pitch-perfect campy atmosphere to Scott’s award-worthy performance, Smile 2 improves upon the already strong foundations of its original in almost every way. It’s scary, has some gnarly kills and the final act will have your jaw hit the floor due to its shock value. Arguably even better, Smile 2 has continued the horror genre's great year, already making over $86 million at the global box office and has a deadly 85% certified fresh critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where Can You Watch ‘Smile 2’?

Smile 2 is currently scaring moviegoers exclusively in theaters. The trailer can be viewed below. That said, if you just smile, you can watch the first seven minutes here.