While Paramount Pictures hasn’t found the same success as other studios like Marvel or Warner Bros., it can certainly put itself in a much higher tier than Lionsgate, which has performed almost unbelievably poorly at the box office in 2024. Two Paramount movies, Smile 2 and Transformers One, are currently playing in theaters and have lifted the studio’s domestic box office totals to new highs this year. Transformers One has grossed $57 million at the domestic box office, paired with Smile 2’s impressive $40 million total after less than two weeks in theaters. These two films paired with earlier releases have pushed Paramount Pictures’ domestic box office total in 2024 over the $500 million mark, which plenty of other studios would only dream of hitting in one year.

Paramount Pictures has had eight movies play in theaters this year, counting Transformers One and Smile 2. Two of those films include Killers of the Flower Moon, which premiered in October 2023 and spent very little time in theaters this year, contributed $734,000 to Paramount’s domestic box office total, while The Conversation, the 1974 classic conspiracy thriller from Francis Ford Coppola, briefly re-released and earned $152,000. Smile 2 currently sits in the #6 spot, with Transformers One at #5. At #4 is Mean Girls, the remake of the 2004 cult classic starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams. The 2024 remake was toplined by Angourie Rice and Reneé Rap and contributed $72 million to Paramount’s 2024 domestic total, paired with another $32 million from overseas to bring its worldwide total to over $104 million on a $26 million budget.

What Are Paramount’s Highest-Grossing Movies of 2024?

Ahead of Mean Girls as Paramount’s third-highest-grossing movie of 2024 is Bob Marley: One Love, the Bob Marley biopic led by Kingsley Ben-Adir, which grossed $96 million at the domestic box office. In the #2 spot is IF, the family comedy directed by John Krasinski and starring Ryan Reynolds earning $111 million. Paramount’s highest-grossing movie of 2024 is A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel in Krasinski’s horror franchise starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn. The film earned a whopping $138 million at the domestic box office and is one of the 15 highest-grossing movies of the year.

