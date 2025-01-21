2024 has been a huge year for the horror genre. From the global success of Coralie Fargeat's The Substance to Hugh Grant turning his charming persona into a chilling performance in Heretic, horror fans have had more than their fair share to get excited about over the past twelve months. One of the year's biggest success stories in the genre has been the hotly-anticipated return of Smile with a sequel that saw the entire cast shaken up with only the central demonic entity keeping its place. With a bold decision came instant triumph, with the movie smashing all expectations and racing to box office glory.

In total, Smile 2 achieved an astonishing $137 million worldwide, split between $68 million domestically and $69 million in overseas markets. This made the sequel one of the year's highest-grossing films, finishing 30th overall and earning five times its reported $28 million budget. Not just a financial success, Smile 2 also impressed critics, earning an 86% certified fresh critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes as well as an 81% audience score. That positive reception has only continued beyond its exit from the theatrical circuit, with the movie now officially in streamer Paramount+'s top 5. In Jeff Ewing's review of the film for Collider, he said:

"Naomi Scott cements herself as a scream queen to watch, the film boasts reliable tension and humor, and the third act may have too many twists, but it's still exciting, setting up for a finale that's fun to watch (though it may be predictable). It's a stellar horror entry and, slight faults aside, it's an exemplary horror sequel that hits home runs where the original landed base runs."

2024 Was a Scarily Good Year for Horror Movies

It wasn't just Smile 2 that was proving horror could hold its own at the box office in 2024, with several other titles raking in ticket sales and outperforming major releases such as Joker: Folie á Deux. The Terrifier franchise once again proved hugely popular, earning $76 million worldwide from its third and most expensive entry yet. The latest horror success, Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, has stormed to an impressive $155 million globally, with that total continuing to rise. The hotly-anticipated prequel A Quiet Place: Day One might've underperformed against its franchise siblings, but it still made over $260 million and finished the year as the 25th highest-grossing movie of 2024 worldwide. Can 2025 prove just as triumphant for horror? Only time will tell.

Smile 2 is officially in Paramount+'s top 5. You can catch the movie on the streamer now.