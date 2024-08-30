As Smile 2 hones in on its October 18 release date, fans couldn’t be more eager to hear more details about the anticipated sequel — and today, their patience was rewarded. Smile 2 was confirmed this afternoon by Bloody Disgusting to boast an official run time of 2 hours and 1 minute. These 2 hours and 1 minute will be made up of pure movie: they do not include the post-film credits.

This 121-minute length puts Smile 2 at just barely 6 minutes past its predecessor, which sat comfortably at about 1 hour and 55 minutes. The original Smile was estimated to have raked in almost $220 million globally during its 2022 release date, something that may have encouraged its sequel to feel confident in taking up just a little bit more of audiences’ time. While Smile fans may not yet know everything about the second film in their favorite franchise, one thing is for sure: it seems like there will be more than ample time for all the thrills and jump scares that the series does best.

What Will ‘Smile 2’ Be About?

Image via Paramount Pictures

In comparison to the first film, which largely unfolded in a psychiatric facility, Smile 2’s story seems to pump in a little more glam and glitz. The sequel will follow an international pop star named Skye Riley as she prepares to dominate the globe on her upcoming world tour. However, just like in the original Smile, Riley soon finds herself encountering a series of chilling phenomena that she can’t quite explain. As the scares ramp up and the stress of maintaining her image closes in, Riley must confront the skeletons in her closet before she exposes the world to something she can’t take back.

The role of Skye Riley will be portrayed by actress Naomi Scott, known for her previous iconic performances in the 2019 Charlie’s Angels, Disney’s remake of Aladdin, and of course, in the Disney Channel Original Movie Lemonade Mouth. White Lotus’s Lukas Gage, Dream Scenario’s Dylan Gelula, Cassandro’s Raúl Castillo and The Wilds’ Miles Gutierrez-Riley are all additionally confirmed to be making appearances in the film, but details have yet to arise on each of their individual roles. Kyle Gallner, who played Rose’s ex-boyfriend Joel in the original Smile, will also be returning to the sequel and presumably reprising his previous character.

Horror enthusiasts will recall that Joel witnessed Rose die at the hands of Smile’s central curse, meaning that he has now contracted its terrible consequences. Will Joel infect the famous Riley with Smile’s mysterious spell, potentially spreading its effects to millions? We can’t be sure until October 18 — but knowing the film’s official runtime hopefully makes the wait easier.

Smile 2 slashes into theaters on October 18. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and be sure to check out the original Smile on Paramount+.

