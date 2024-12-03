Smile 2 is one of the horror hits of the year, with the sequel to Parker Finn's first outing taking all the best parts of the original and amplifying them to eleven. Smile 2 earned over $137 million at the global box office throughout its run, with an even split of just over $68 million from both domestic and overseas markets. The movie has risen all the way to the 36th spot in the worldwide rankings of 2024's highest earners, exceeding many people's expectations and confirming that this is one horror franchise that won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

For the few who didn't manage to get to their local theater to see the frightening, bloody chaos of Smile 2, fear not, as it's now been confirmed that the film will stream on Paramount+ on Tuesday, December 3, joining a brilliant list of other movies currently on the streamer. Paramount+ is available right now on a Cyber Monday deal for just $3 per month for the first two months, making a subscription to catch Smile 2 a steal. Smile 2 is also available on VOD right now in 4K UHD, with purchase options available via Prime Video, Apple TV, and others.

'Smile 2' is Worth Streaming For Naomi Scott's Lead Performance Alone

Close

For fans of horror or those perhaps opposed, Smile 2 is a must-watch addition to this month's streaming calendar thanks almost entirely to the lead performance of Naomi Scott. Not just a brilliant scream queen, Scott's turn as recovering addict and pop star Skye Riley delves into the many facets of her character and the difficult life of a popular celebrity. Skye's incessant self-loathing, amplified by the persistent Smile demon, is entirely relatable, turning this gory horror into a genuinely touching drama at points. This is an opinion shared by both the public and critics, with Collider's Jeff Ewing saying in his review:

"Giving all these aspects their due, it's Naomi Scott who steals the show here. Poor Skye Riley is routinely isolated, confused, scared half to death, judged, and made to question her sanity, and Scott handles all these challenges exceptionally. She delivers a protagonist who's sympathetic and problematic, complex, and strong-willed but near heart attack levels of terror for much of the film's runtime. She's genuinely incredible in a particular scene with a bevy of dancers, which also happens to be one of the year's best horror sequences, bar none. Rosemarie DeWitt is excellent as Skye's ever-watchful mother, while Kyle Gallner memorably returns as Joel from the first film and Ray Nicholson hauntingly adapts his father's famed Kubrick Stare into a Kubrick Smile. It's still a massive showcase for Scott, who cements herself as a scream queen to watch."

Smile 2 will head to streaming on Tuesday, December 3 on Paramount+. You can purchase the movie on Prime Video now.

8 10 Smile 2 Smile 2 is the sequel to the 2022 psychological horror film by director Parker Finn that centers on a therapist who witnesses a patient's suicide, leading to a series of terrifying supernatural events. The sequel will see the return of Finn as director, with Paramount continuing distribution. Release Date October 18, 2024 Director Parker Finn Cast Kyle Gallner , Naomi Scott , Lukas Gage , Rosemarie DeWitt , Dylan Gelula , Peter Jacobson , Raul Castillo , Miles Gutierrez-Riley Runtime 132 minutes Main Genre Horror Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures prequel(s) Smile Expand

Purchase on Prime Video