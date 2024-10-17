Only two years after its predecessor's premiere, the hotly anticipated horror sequel, Smile 2, is making its debut, and right in the thick of spooky season no less. Starring Naomi Scott as pop star Skye Riley, Smile 2 will keep the film's creepy core premise intact but introduces a new protagonist stepping into the tormented shoes of Sosie Bacon's Dr. Rose Cotter. With all this excitement for Paramount's latest blockbuster sequel, fans of the original Smile are probably wondering whether the film will be available to stream upon release.

In 2022, director Parker Finn's first Smile film stepped onto the scene, claiming the number one spot at the box office, ultimately grossing over $200 million worldwide, with over $100 million of its gross being from North America alone. The horror film also struck a chord with critics, with Smile currently sitting at a strong 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. With success like this, Paramount was quick to get a sequel into production, and only two years later, fans are going to see where this chilling concept goes next. Continue reading to find out where you can see Smile 2 when it releases this weekend.

Is 'Smile 2' Streaming?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Sad news for some Smile fans: Smile 2 will not be streaming upon its initial release. While this may not be ideal for some, it can be assumed that, due to it being a Paramount release, Smile 2 will likely end up on Paramount+ in the next 2–4 months, likely after a short stint on PVOD. However, for those keen to revisit the first movie before they see the sequel, the original Smile is currently streaming on both Paramount+ and Hulu.

Is 'Smile 2' In Theaters?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Smile 2 will be released exclusively in theaters on October 17, 2024. This exclusive theatrical release strategy shouldn't come as a shock considering the first film's impressive financial success, but it's a delight nonetheless to see Smile 2 among the slew of spooky gems for horror fans to feast on in the cinema this October. One has to marvel at the fact that the first Smile film went from being a planned streaming exclusive to being a successful franchise, which also goes to show the power of the horror genre at the box office.

But Smile 2 will not be the only horror film competing during the crowded month of October. Threequel Terrifier 3 is going into its second weekend after Art the Clown dominated the box office this past weekend with an $18.9 million haul domestically. The ultra-gruesome slasher is looking to take some of Smile 2's business as word-of-mouth for the holiday-themed gore fest continues to grow. Fathom Events will also try their hand at taking a piece of the horror pie with the re-release of James Wan's Saw, commemorating the film's 20th anniversary.

Find Showtimes for 'Smile 2'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Watch the Trailer for 'Smile 2'

The official trailer for Smile 2 (which can be viewed above) introduces viewers to Naomi Scott's Skye Riley and immediately establishes how the first film's smile curse is transferred to our new protagonist with a fittingly creepy death scene involving Lukas Gage. From there, Skye's descent into madness is teased with a plethora of creepy smiling faces and intriguingly unsettling images that fans have come to expect, showcasing yet another terrifying journey. The trailer sufficiently sets up what is sure to be a fun ride for horror gurus.

The official synopsis for Smile 2 reads as follows:

"About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and pressures of fame, she must confront her dark past before her life spirals out of control."

