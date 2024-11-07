Smile 2 has kept people in seats and grins on faces ever since it debuted back on October 18. With the film consistently landing in the top spots in daily Box Office rankings, it has neatly accumulated an impressive worldwide total of over $111 million, split between $54 million domestically and $57 million in international ticket sales. Because of this, the sequel now teeters on the edge of a major milestone, namely the top 100 highest-grossing horror movies of all time at the worldwide Box Office.

Currently, Smile 2 is in 102nd place on said list, just two places ahead of a 2024 horror rival in Longlegs, and just two places away from the elite group of movies. The duo of horrors in Smile 2's way are 2019's Pet Sematary and the 1994 Kenneth Branagh adaptation of Frankenstein. The gap between the Smile sequel and position 100 is less than $1 million, and, considering the current trend of the film at the Box Office, it should bridge said gap within the next 24 hours.

A Future For 'Smile' Could Be More Personal

Image Via Paramount

After the great success of both of his first two outings, writer and director Parker Finn is already looking to the future of the franchise, with more Box Office success almost guaranteed. The second installment neatly manages to tie the lore of this creepy paranormal reality to the original, without the need for both protagonists or the host of the demon to be connected. This allows for greater scope and creative freedom should the franchise continue, something Finn spoke about in his interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, saying, "Well, I will say this, I think there are a lot of interesting roads that any future Smile could go down. For me, I love all the stuff that goes bump in the night, and all the really frightening things of the big concept of Smile and the Smiler." What that future could exactly look like, thanks to the amount of flexibility within the Smile brand, is anyone's guess, although Finn did elaborate on the personal elements of the story and how he would like to explore such themes:

"But really, for me, Smile is a vehicle to tell really intense and hopefully thoughtful character stories, and so I’d wanna make sure, regardless of if more than one person might have it, that we still find a way to really invest intimacy into the storytelling. That’s super important to me. But I think there are some really interesting tricks still up the sleeves of Smile."

Smile 2 is now less than $1 million away from entering the top 100 horror movies at the all-time global Box Office. You can catch the film in theaters now.

