The targets keep on falling as Smile 2 keeps on climbing the Box Office ranks, with almost a month in theaters doing nothing to stop the sequel's momentum. Telling another tale of a grinning host's demonic controller stalking, this time, a global pop sensation, Smile 2 has solidified itself as one of 2024's best horrors and a certified Box Office success. After four weekends on screens, the movie has earned $123 million worldwide, split between $60 million domestically and $63 million internationally.

Thanks to this sustained success, and a recent weekend in which the movie made $5 million just in the US, Smile 2 is now less than $6 million away from entering the top 25 movies at the 2024 domestic Box Office. Having now surpassed recent franchise-behemoth rivals in Transformers One and Joker: Folie á Deux, Smile 2 needs to only topple The Beekeeper to earn its deserved place on this prestigious list, with continued success perhaps helping it climb into the top 20 sometime soon.

'Smile 2' Excels Thanks to Naomi Scott

The response to Smile's hotly-anticipated sequel has been almost wholly positive, with many declaring it an improvement on the first outing and one of the year's best horrors. With a certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 85%, plus an audience rating of 81%, the discourse surrounding the film has been enough to make anyone beam from ear to ear, even if they're too scared to do so. Bursting with moments to keep you on the edge of your seat and watching between the gaps in your fingers, Smile 2 is simply an excellent horror, and one that excels thanks to its lead, Naomi Scott. Scott's immersive performance manages to carry the film through its toughest moments, with her selling of the fear factor raising the bar as the horror crescendos to a terrifying close. The Aladdin actress' performance was praised by Collider's Jeff Ewing, who said in his review of the film:

"Giving all these aspects their due, it's Naomi Scott who steals the show here. Poor Skye Riley is routinely isolated, confused, scared half to death, judged, and made to question her sanity, and Scott handles all these challenges exceptionally. She delivers a protagonist who's sympathetic and problematic, complex, and strong-willed but near heart attack levels of terror for much of the film's runtime. She's genuinely incredible in a particular scene with a bevy of dancers, which also happens to be one of the year's best horror sequences, bar none. Rosemarie DeWitt is excellent as Skye's ever-watchful mother, while Kyle Gallner memorably returns as Joel from the first film and Ray Nicholson hauntingly adapts his father's famed Kubrick Stare into a Kubrick Smile. It's still a massive showcase for Scott, who cements herself as a scream queen to watch."

Smile 2 is about to enter the top 25 movies at the 2024 domestic Box Office. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

