While nothing has a 100% success rate in the world of entertainment, low-budget horror movies have proven to be one of 2024’s biggest gems. The latest example of this is Smile 2, which was produced for less than $30 million, and just crossed the $110 million threshold at the worldwide box office, which is closer to triple its price tag than double. The film has divided its earnings fairly evenly, with $53 million coming from the domestic box office and $57 million coming from international earnings. Currently just outside the top 25 highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office, Smile 2 would need another $13 million to reach The Beekeeper, the Jason Statham-led action thriller from director David Ayer to claim the #25 spot.

Smile 2 is about to enter a top 10 box office list, as the film is currently the 11th highest-grossing movie based on a short film ever at the domestic box office. Other notable entries in the list include the first Smile at #2, which finished its theatrical run with a whopping $105 million domestically, and District 9 in the #1 spot with $115 million. Pixels, the 2015 Adam Sandler movie, is also one of the highest-grossing movies based on a short film. Smile 2 is also sitting just outside the top 100 highest-grossing horror movies ever at the domestic box office, currently in the #110 spot and requiring only $5 million to pass Halloween: H2O (1998). 2017’s It is the highest-grossing horror movie ever, closing the doors at theaters after earning a whopping $328 million domestically, more than $50 million ahead of the second-place Jaws.

Who Stars in ‘Smile 2’?

Smile 2 may not have A-list star power, but that hasn’t stopped the movie from being a box office success. Naomi Scott, famous for starring in Aladdin and Charlie’s Angels, toplines Smile 2, along with Rosemarie DeWitt, famous for her role in Poltergeist and also for playing Hughie’s mother in The Boys Season 4. Lukas Gage, the breakout star from HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus, was also tapped for a role in Smile 2, as well as Miles Gutierrez-Riley, who just recently played Billy Maximoff’s boyfriend in Agatha All Along. Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, and Kyle Gallner all also star in Smile 2.

Smile 2 is still playing in theaters everywhere.

