Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Smile 2.

Giving Paramount Pictures plenty of reasons to grin, Smile 2 has been cheesing it up at the box office since its release earlier this month. Akin to the first movie, which was a massive financial success when it arrived in 2022, the sequel has been bringing in intrigued audiences in droves to see how the story continues. And — spoiler alert — by the time the credits roll on Smile 2, things in the horror universe are worse than ever. Naomi Scott’s pop superstar Skye Riley has now passed the curse to thousands of audience members, who will in turn continue the chain of grisly suicides and pass the sinister entity from one person to the next.

So, now what? Just like the Smiler demon’s world domination, franchise scribe and helmer, Parker Finn, has also achieved a sort of takeover. Merging into franchise territory, the film series could easily continue, bumping the stakes even higher with the Madison Square Garden concert acting as a super-spreader event. However, it all comes down to where Finn sees the story headed, something he was happy to chat about during a recent interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff. Looking to the future, Finn admits that he has a few irons in the fire, sharing:

“Well, I will say this, I think there are a lot of interesting roads that any future Smile could go down. For me, I love all the stuff that goes bump in the night, and all the really frightening things of the big concept of Smile and the Smiler.”

At Its Heart, ‘Smile’ Must Be a Personal Story

The first two films largely centered around two primary protagonists, Sosie Bacon’s Rose Cutter and Scott’s Skye Riley. Even though the curse will now inflict pain among thousands, Finn says that a third installment would still play into a smaller and more personalized story. He explained:

“But really, for me, Smile is a vehicle to tell really intense and hopefully thoughtful character stories, and so I’d wanna make sure, regardless of if more than one person might have it, that we still find a way to really invest intimacy into the storytelling. That’s super important to me. But I think there are some really interesting tricks still up the sleeves of Smile.”

You can now head to the theater to watch the bloodthirsty entity continue its reign of terror as Smile 2 is now playing in cinemas.

