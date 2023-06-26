Horror fans are currently in the middle of a spooky genre renaissance. Something that arguably hasn’t been seen since the 1980s. 2023 has been another historic year for horror with films like M3GAN, Scream VI, and Evil Dead Rise terrifying the box office. This is only feeding off the bloody success that was 2022. There were so many brilliant, genre defining, films that scared moviegoers to death last year. However, none were as financially successful as the uniquely marketed psychological horror smash hit Smile. Now, almost a year later, the critically acclaimed film is finally coming to 4K.

This comes to us from Dawn of the Disc who posted on their various social media accounts that Smile will be coming to 4K Blu-ray via a new sinister looking steelbook. The special features appear to be the same as last year’s prior Blu-ray release, but the steelbook features new cover artwork of one of Smile’s alternative posters that sees a woman cast in shadow hanging upside down with the film’s signature deadly smile slapped across their face. The red and black color scheme goes a long way to give horror fans many uneasy flashbacks of watching this devilish exploration of trauma. Also, like the Blu-ray, this updated release will come with the short film Laura Hasn’t Slept which Smile was based on.

What’s Smile About?

Smile’s a very dark film that follows Dr. Rose Cotter after one of her new patients dies by suicide in front of her under very unusual and haunting circumstances. After this Rose starts experiencing bizarre hallucinations involving demons bearing a particularly frightening grin on their faces that push her to the brink of insanity. It’s only made worse when her dark past comes back from the dead. While Smile wasn’t the most original film in the world, the film made up for it with its thick atmosphere and great performances. Director Parker Finn knows how to get under horror audiences' skin and actors Sosie Bacon (13 Reasons Why, Scream: The TV Series) and Kyle Gallner (A Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream) do a phenomenal job selling the dread of this unholy situation. This was just a well-made horror thriller in the vein of something like It Follows and The Ring. That’s why it was so great to see the film become a bona fide success.

Thanks to a stellar and creative marketing campaign, horror and non-genre fans alike flocked to the theaters to see Smile. After a crazy good opening weekend, the film went on to make $217.4 million worldwide on a small $17 million budget. Unless you’re a brand like Scream or Halloween, that’s unheard of in today’s blockbuster driven world. It proved that there’s more than a place for small budgeted horror films and nothing beats this genre in theaters. Also, to put it into perspective, the film made more than both of the latest Scream movies, Evil Dead Rise, and Halloween Ends. That didn’t go unnoticed as Smile 2 is already in development.

When’s Smile coming to 4K?

Smile’s 4K Blu-ray steelbook is releasing on September 12, 2023, for $30.99. However, as we get closer to that date, the price should go down. You can pre-order the new edition on Amazon now. Smile’s also currently streaming on Paramount +. Its trailer can be viewed down below.