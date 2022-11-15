2022 has been a monumental year for the horror genre. Many big franchises saw their scary return this year, but there was also a ton of original terror that made genre fans grin ear to ear. This included Smile, which made a killing at the box office earlier this fall. Now the Paramount horror film that infected pop culture with eerie delight is coming home on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 13.

The release is coming with a handful of special features, which includes a commentary from director Parker Finn, the short film that inspired Smile, titled Laura Hasn’t Slept, and two featurettes titled "Something's Wrong with Rose: Making Smile" and "Flies on the Wall: Inside the Score". There will also be deleted scenes with optional commentary from Finn. While it was hard to tell the quality of Smile from its trailer and creatively creepy marketing campaign, its intriguing concept was unique enough to get horror fans to rush to the theater. While Paramount was most likely optimistic about how well Smile would do, no one could have predicted the bona fide smash hit the film would end up being. It made over $200 million worldwide in its roughly month and a half theatrical run on just a $17 million budget.

Paramount has had quite the year with box office successes like Scream, Jackass Forever, Sonic 2, and Top Gun: Maverick, but Smile might be their crowning achievement this year. Not only did it further emphasize the importance of a theatrical release, it reminded genre fans that original content deserves to have a theatrical run alongside the big franchise films. Smile was the #1 original horror film of the year and is currently certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a chilling 79%.

Image via Paramount

However, the best part was it deserved all the praise and box office success because it was just an endlessly entertaining film. The film followed Dr. Rose Cotter after witnessing a tragic accident involving one of her patience before getting haunted by these events herself. This was all the while dealing with her own dark past. That is a classic horror set up, but it’s the amazingly horrific bonkers imagery and a brilliant lead performance from Sosie Bacon that helped separated from the crowded 2022 genre release schedule.

If you can’t wait until December to watch Smile, there are a ton of options right now to see this gleefully deranged film. It’s still in theaters and the film is releasing on digital and Paramount+ this week on November 15. Smile will also be available in a digital two-movie collection with the Omari Hardwick starring thriller Spell on that same date.

Smile is releasing on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 13 just in time to make your holiday season a bit more jolly and insane. You can watch the trailer for Smile down below.