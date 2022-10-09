After the massive year the studio has been having, Paramount Pictures wants to share its smile with fans. On top of Top Gun: Maverick's soaring success, their most recent box office hit is director Parker Finn's haunting horror film Smile, currently topping the charts for the second weekend in a row. In order to thank the dedicated fans who have filled the theaters all year, Paramount announced today their Smile "Cinema Week" 2022 Movie Fan Exclusive Rewards & Offers, a program intended to give back to movie-goers.

Beginning on Monday, October 10, and continuing through the week to Thursday, October 13, fans at participating theaters nationwide will be given the opportunity to claim some exciting and exclusive rewards. Paramount curated this set of offers for audiences looking to see their latest horror film Smile, regardless of whether it's your first, second, or third watch. Paramount's President of Domestic Distribution, Chris Aronson, credits "horror fans everywhere" for "their support, enthusiasm, and loyalty," saying, "Our belief in this movie as a theatrical release really paid off, but our success is only as great as the fans who turn out and we’re beyond grateful for this incredible reception to Smile."

With the cinema slump that followed the 2020 pandemic, Brandon Jones, Executive Chairman and Creator of Cinema Week, praises the studio's commitment to providing fans with movies that drive them to experience theaters once again, saying:

"Paramount continues to deliver premium content to exhibitors nationwide, along with unique promotions, driving more and more moviegoers to the cinema. After a truly blockbuster summer, we are excited to kick-off the fourth quarter with Cinema Week, a seven-day event with daily-themed activations, exclusive in-theatre giveaways and more including Paramount’s unique fan-based Smile offers!"

Smile premiered the final week of September, ushering in the season of horror. In the movie's opening weekend, an exclusively theatrical release, it took #1 and has since earned over $49 million domestically. Parker's feature film debut follows therapist Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), whose reality begins to unravel after one of her patients brutally takes their life in front of her. The gruesome visions that she begins to see prompt Rose to launch an investigation into a string of grisly deaths, all connected by a nightmarish smiling entity that's now stalking her, too. Smile also stars Kyle Gallner, Jessie T. Usher, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, Rob Morgan, Gillian Zinser, and Judy Reyes.

Beginning October 10th, Cinema Week rewards and offers include:

Monday, October 10th: Happy Monday Ticket Offer – a deal to smile about with tickets all day for Smile at the same price offered on Tuesdays.

– a deal to smile about with tickets all day for Smile at the same price offered on Tuesdays. Tuesday, October 11th: Tuesday Ticket Prices – theatres’ own prevailing special prices for shows all day forSmile.

– theatres’ own prevailing special prices for shows all day forSmile. Wednesday, October 12th: A Smile Exclusive 11” x 17” Collector’s Print commissioned and designed for fans by UK artist Doaly with Smile ticket purchase while supplies last.

commissioned and designed for fans by UK artist Doaly with Smile ticket purchase while supplies last. Thursday, October 13th: A Smile limited-edition NFT, powered by Awesimo, for fans who purchase Smile tickets online through select participating exhibitors’ websites and mobile apps. Terms and conditions apply.

The promotions available may vary depending on the location, so be sure to check out your local theaters' listings for all participating Cinema Week hot spots! Take advantage of the offers and see Smile, in theaters now. You can watch Collider's interview with the cast below: