Collider is excited to debut an exclusive deleted scene from Paramount's little horror movie that could Smile timed with its arrival on digital platforms and Paramount+. Starring Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter, a psychiatrist whose bizarre and horrifying experience with a patient exposes her to something far more sinister, the film has been a rousing success for Paramount, holding the top spot at the box office for its first two weeks in theaters and raking in over $100 million at the global box office. The deleted scene doesn't center on its titular creepy grins, however. Instead, it shows the relationship between Rose and her ex Joel (Kyle Gallner) as the latter comforts her through the traumatic events of the film.

The scene opens with a listless Rose in the passenger seat of Joel's car as he promises that he'll check on her and get her anything she needs. With her thousand-yard stare, it's clear how much the haunting occurrences are weighing down on her and the silence between her and Joel is deafening. That silence is finally broken when she unbuckles her seatbelt and gives Joel a hug with which he assures her everything will be alright. Forgoing the scares for something more serene, it hits on the more human elements of the film as the pained look on both of their convey a deep concern for how it will all end.

Aside from its supernatural premise, Smile is partly a film about trauma. Throughout the story, Rose not only deals with the horror of seeing her patient kill herself and the subsequent visions that follow, but also the deep-seated trauma of her childhood. She's forced to come face to face with her past in her attempts to survive, reliving memories of her abusive mother in the process.

RELATED: 'Smile': Paramount Pictures Celebrates Cinema Week With Movie Fan Exclusive Rewards & Offers

Smile marks the feature debut of Parker Finn who both wrote and directed the film for Paramount. Finn originally conceived of the idea through his own short film Laura Hasn't Slept which centered on a woman discussing her horrifying recurring dreams with her psychiatrist. With the short earning high praise on the festival circuit, including taking home the Special Jury Recognition Prize for SXSW's Midnight Short category, Paramount put their faith in the story. Thanks, both to the critical acclaim of the film, and a viral marketing campaign featuring Smilers photobombing baseball games and other public events, the film continues to go strong at the box office, standing tall even against a horror giant like Halloween Ends.

Aside from Bacon and Gallner, the film stars Jessie T. Usher, Robert Morgan, Kal Penn, Judy Reyes, and Gillian Zinser. Also on board is Caitlin Stasey who reprises her role as Laura from Finn's original short.

Smile is available to buy on Digital now. The exclusive clip featured is from the special features which is available on the Digital release. Check out the clip below.