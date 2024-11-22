It’s been slim pickings for horror movies this year, especially those distributed by major studios. But Smile 2 has emerged as a modest hit, even though it hasn’t been able to match the stupendous success of its predecessor. Nevertheless, the two Smile movies are now on the verge of passing a major global box office milestone, definitively cementing the franchise's appeal. Both films have been directed by Parker Finn, and, somewhat unusually for the horror genre, have earned very positive reviews.

With $66 million apiece both domestically and in overseas markets, Smile 2 has grossed around $132 million worldwide so far. By comparison, the original Smile managed to pass the coveted $100 million mark domestically, and concluded its global run with over $215 million. Combined, the two movies have made $349.5 million worldwide so far, which means that the franchise should be able to pass the $350 million mark in a day or two.

The success of the first Smile movie was somewhat unexpected. It was actually destined for a direct-to-streaming release, but Paramount reconsidered its plans after positive test screenings. Credit where it’s due, after deciding to give the movie a theatrical release, the studio unleashed an effective viral marketing campaign that drummed up considerable interest in the movie prior to its debut in 2022. Smile grossed $22 million in its opening weekend domestically — a strong figure for an original horror title.

'Smile 2' Is Among the Best-Reviewed Horror Movies of the Year

Close

Smile 2 did slightly better, grossing $23 million in its first three days of release. In fact, it earned superior reviews, and appears to have settled at a “fresh” 86% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, as compared to the first film's 79% score. In his review for Collider, Jeff Ewing described it as “an exceptional sequel that improves almost every aspect of the original,” and declared it to be “one of the year's best horror films.”

While 2024 has seen several acclaimed horror titles, such as Longlegs, I Saw the TV Glow, and The First Omen, only a handful of them have actually worked at the box office. Even fewer studio releases have left a mark. Produced on a reported budget of under $30 million, Smile 2 is now the member of a rather exclusive list that includes A Quiet Place: Day One and Alien: Romulus. The movie stars Naomi Scott in the lead role, alongside Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, and the returning Kyle Gallner. The movie is now available to watch at home. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.