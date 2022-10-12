There is something about this time of year that makes you want to watch horror movies, and it seems the movie-going audience agrees. Less than two weeks after its release, Paramount Pictures is announcing that the latest horror movie, Smile, has made over $100 million at the global box office. The landmark was crossed after opening at #1 in fifteen markets and growing to #1 in twenty-four in its second week.

Smile follows Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter, a therapist. After a traumatic experience where a patient she is treating dies in front of her, Rose begins to experience unexplainable and frightening events. She must confront her past if she hopes to survive what is happening to her. Smile is written and directed by Parker Finn, in his feature film debut. It stars Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan.

With its impressive box office success, Smile became Paramount Pictures’ sixth #1 movie of the year. It sat at #1 in the domestic box office for its first two weeks, bringing in over $55 million, with another almost $47 million at the international box office. It currently sits at a worldwide total of $102.3 million. The film’s top international markets include the United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany, France, and Australia.

Image via Paramount

About the film’s success, Brian Robbins, CEO and President of Paramount Pictures said:

“The moment we saw this film we knew it had immense cinematic potential, and we’re beyond thrilled and proud to see that audiences around the world agree wholeheartedly and are turning out in record numbers. Thank you to our director, Parker Finn, our creative partners and our production team for delivering a fantastically terrifying movie; and thank you to our global marketing and distributions teams for hitting it out of the park once again.”

Many are attributing the film’s success to the viral marketing campaign used to prompt it. The campaign saw actors “smiling menacingly” in high viability places, like behind home plate at televised baseball games. Clips of these actors quickly began to spread on various social media platforms, spreading the word about the film.

Smile is currently still playing in theaters, just in time for the Halloween weekend. Check out the film’s trailer below and stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the film’s continued box office success: