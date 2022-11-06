Even after Halloween is over, audiences are still showing up for scares in the theaters. The Parker Finn-directed horror film Smile has surpassed $200 million at the global box office. Paramount Pictures announced that Smile, the film made in partnership with Temple Hill, exceeded $200 million in worldwide box office gross after six weeks in release. So far, the pic marking the studio’s sixth #1 film this year has grossed $103.8 million internationally and $99.1 million domestically for a worldwide cume of $202.9 million.

Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon, Mare of Easttown) as an overwhelming terror takes over her life after she witnesses a traumatic and bizarre incident involving one of her patients. As increasingly frightening occurrences happen without any explanation, Rose is forced to confront her past in order to escape her horrifying new reality.

Smile is the biggest horror movie of 2022 to date in a total of 43 markets including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, and Spain. The contagiously frightening horror flick is also considered the biggest Paramount all-time horror movie in 27 markets, particularly, in Germany, France, Austria, Scandinavia, Israel, Poland, and Mexico. The top international markets for Smile include the United Kingdom $12.5M, Germany $11.1M, France $8.7M, Mexico $8.2M, Spain $5.3M, Australia $5M, and Brazil $3.3M. Smile has even topped horror hits Scream and Nope both of which were released earlier this year.

“The spectacular worldwide performance of Smile demonstrates what is truly possible when you deliver a brilliantly sticky marketing campaign on top of a masterfully made high-concept horror film,” said Paramount Pictures President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Robbins. “Thank you to all our creative partners, director Parker Finn, the amazing cast, and our best-in-class production, marketing and distribution teams for creating a communal entertainment experience that movie-loving audiences can only find in the theaters!”

The supernatural horror smash hit also stars Jessie T. Usher (The Boys, Tales of the Walking Dead) as Trevor and Kyle Gallner (2022’s Scream) as Joel. Rounding out the cast are Robin Weigert (Deadwood), Caitlin Stasey (All Cheerleaders Die), Kal Penn (Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle), Rob Morgan (Don’t Look Up), Gillian Zinser (Savages) and Judy Reyes (Scrubs). Smile is executive produced by Adam Fishbach and its producers include Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, and Robert Salerno.

Check out the trailer for Smile, which is now in theaters, below.