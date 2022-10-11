The film also became the best second-weekend hold for a number-one opener since 'Crazy Rich Asians' in 2018.

Paramount’s track record this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. The studio’s sixth theatrical hit, the horror film Smile, has now passed the $50 million mark domestically after over-performing in its second weekend. The film opened with a stellar $22.6 million in its debut weekend, and followed it up with an $18.4 million weekend two, registering one of the leanest drops ever for an R-rated horror title.

Smile fell by just 18% in its sophomore weekend, which is only slightly higher than the 15% second weekend drop that Jordan Peele’s Get Out posted back in 2017. It’s also the strongest hold for a number one opener since Crazy Rich Asians’ 6% second-weekend drop back in pre-pandemic 2018. Worldwide, the film is on the cusp of passing the $100 million mark, with $92 million in the bank already.

Smile cost a reported $17 million to produce, and was originally destined for a direct-to-streaming debut, which Paramount decided against after strong test screenings. This is the second time in the same month that a horror title expected to premiere online was given a theatrical release purely based on positive buzz. Only a few weeks ago, Disney made the rare call to release a 20th Century Studios title, Barbarian, in theaters and not on Hulu after promising early screenings.

Barbarian cost a modest $4 million to produce and has grossed nearly $40 million globally so far. It succeeded on the strength of its fun trailers, which were pegged on the explicit instruction that audiences shouldn’t consume any promotional material for the movie at all, and go in cold. Paramount also used inventive marketing techniques to generate publicity for Smile, which included purchasing seats at baseball games and strategically positioning maniacally smiling actors in the camera’s view. And the risk paid off. Smile is the latest in a string of theatrical hits for Paramount in 2022, after Scream, Jackass Forever, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City, and Top Gun: Maverick.

The post-summer season has been unusually barren this year, allowing films such as Smile and Barbarian to perform excellently, and also enabling Bullet Train to make more than $100 million at the domestic box office, mostly thanks to a complete lack of competition. But while Smile has proven that smartly-marketed original genre films can still succeed in a theatrical landscape, the box office performance of director Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling suggests that pre-release social media chatter doesn’t always translate into commercial success. Don’t Worry Darling is trailing Smile both domestically and internationally, despite a bigger budget, a splashy festival premiere, and a significantly more recognizable cast.

Directed by Parker Finn, Smile stars Sosie Bacon, Kyle Gallner, Jessie T. Usher, Kal Penn, Caitlin Stasey, and Rob Morgan. The film's box office performance will likely be impacted this week, with the release of Universal’s trilogy-capper Halloween Ends, which is expected to claim the top spot. Check out the trailer for Smile below;

