The hit horror film, Smile, has been well-received thanks to its horrifying premise, which has made audiences look at smileys in a new light. The Parker Finn-directed flick has even surpassed an incredible $200 million global box office revenue and has continued scaring its way into one of the 2022's best horror films—and established Finn as a horror director to look out for. In a nod to where it all began, the director has made the short film that preceded Smile available to watch on YouTube, and it's every bit as frightening as it aims to be. Titled Laura Hasn't Slept, the short film stars Caitlin Stasey as the titular character.

Prior to the success of Smile, Finn created the short film Laura Hasn't Slept, which takes place before the horror film's events. In the 11-minute short film, which has been published to the Paramount Entertainment Australia YouTube channel, Laura Weaver is seen explaining to her therapist (Lew Temple) the terrifying sequence of dreams she has been experiencing, where she's being pursued by a mysterious smiling man. It's unclear whether Laura is in a therapist's office or is trapped in another nightmare, but one thing is certain: Laura is once again caught up in an unnerving quandary. To add to her already horrified state, her therapist has started to make terrifying gestures while grinning widely.

Laura Hasn't Slept is similar to A Nightmare on Elm Street—where the boogeyman creeps into one's dream—but instead of Freddy Kruger, Temple's smiling man plays the supernatural villain. The short film started with Finn introducing himself and the low-to-mid-budget short that started it all. "What you're about watch is a short film that I wrote and directed in 2019 called Laura Hasn't Slept. Laura Hasn’t Slept premiered at South by Southwest in 2020, and that’s where Paramount first saw it. This was the origin of everything that became Smile."

Laura Hasn't Slept will also be available once Smile comes to DVD and Blu-ray next month. While the film stars Sosie Bacon as the lead character, Stasey—as observant fans are likely to have noticed—also appeared in the 2022 adaptation as a patient who bestowed an enigmatic curse onto Bacon's Dr. Rose Cotter by killing herself in front of her. Smile centers on Rose, a respectable psychiatrist who has witnessed an incident involving one of her patients, Laura.

In addition to Bacon and Stasey, the film also features Kyle Gallner, Jessie T. Usher, Robin Weigert, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan. If you missed Smile in theaters, you can now watch it online via Paramount Plus. You can also watch the "origin of everything that became Smile" below.