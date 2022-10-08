This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It’s looking like a topsy-turvy weekend at the box office, with some titles over-performing, and others falling short of even the most modest expectations. The good news first: Paramount’s horror hit Smile will top the box office for the second weekend in a row, with an estimated $16.8 million after a $3.8 million Friday. The film made $22.6 million in its opening weekend.

Registering one of the strongest holds ever for a horror film, Smile is expected to fall by just 26% in its sophomore weekend. This is the kind of drop you’d expect of a holiday hit or an awards contender at the peak of Oscars season. Originally slated for a streaming release, Paramount wisely decided to release director Parker Finn’s feature in theaters after encouraging test screenings. Budgeted at a reported $17 million, Smile stars Sosie Bacon, Kyle Gallner, Jessie T. Usher, Kal Penn, Caitlin Stasey, and Rob Morgan. The film's running domestic total now stands at an excellent $50 million.

This is the sixth theatrical hit in a row for Paramount this year, after Scream, Jackass Forever, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City, and most resoundingly, Top Gun: Maverick. Studios have done well to release horror films in the surprisingly barren stretch after the summer movie season this year. And films like Smile and Barbarian have benefited greatly.

Image via Sony Pictures

Sony’s live-action/animated Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is coming in at the lower end of expectations with an estimated $12 million-$13.5 million, after a $3.47 million Friday. The more bullish projections had the kid-friendly film opening at $18 million. Directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, the $50 million Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is based on the children’s book of the same name by Bernard Wabar and stars Shawn Mendes as the voice of the singing crocodile. While the reviews haven’t exactly been glowing, a solid A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences could be an encouraging sign for its run. Afterall, word of mouth has taken many films to great heights.

However, nothing will probably be able to save director David O. Russell’s star-studded period caper Amsterdam, which is bombing with an estimated $7 million in its first weekend, after a $2.6 million Friday. The film — starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift, Michael Shannon, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, and Rami Malek — cost a handsome $80 million to produce. But poor reviews and a clear lack of interest among audiences — it received a B CinemaScore — could spell doom. The post-pandemic era has been challenging for older-skewing films, and 20th Century Studios would’ve certainly been counting on some awards chatter for Amsterdam, but as things stand, things aren’t looking promising on that front either.

The fourth and fifth spots were claimed by holdovers The Woman King and Don’t Worry Darling, which are headed towards an estimated $5 million and $3.3 million finish. Overall business for the weekend stands at around $60 million, which is down 4% from the last weekend, and off a massive 59% from the same weekend in pre-pandemic 2019. Next weekend will see the release of director David Gordon Greene’s trilogy-capper Halloween Ends. You can watch our interview with Smile director Finn here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.