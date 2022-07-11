The Fall release schedule is packed with a lot of great films on the horizon, it's therefore normal for several promising looking films to fly under the radar for no fault of theirs. One of such films is Paramount's horror-thriller, Smile. How many times does a horror movie and the concept of a smile mix? Rarely. However, in this upcoming horror-thriller the theme is slightly unorthodox, and therein lies the thrill - that a menacing smile can trigger inexplicable occurrences.

Smile is based on Parker Finn’s 2020 11-minute-long short film Laura Hasn’t Slept which received critical acclaim and won the SXSW Film Festival's special jury Midnight Short award. Laura was played by Caitlin Stasey, a lady who seeks help from her therapist over a recurring nightmare. Smile is centered on the experiences of a doctor who takes an interest in solving a mystery after she witnesses one of her patient's odd and traumatic encounters with a paranormal entity. In no time, she has become a victim and must confront her demons. Smile is directed and written by Parker Finn in his feature directorial debut. Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, and Robert Salerno serve as producers on the film. Here are all the details about the plot, trailer, cast, filming, and everything else that has been revealed so far about the upcoming American psychological horror.

Related:'Cuckoo' Releases First Image of Hunter Schafer as Horror Film Wraps Production

Is There A Trailer For Smile?

Paramount took to Twitter to release a teaser trailer for Smile on May 26, 2022. The 8-second teaser shows a patient sitting unresponsive in what looks like a hospital ward. The man sits, seemingly frozen in time, with a disturbing grin that looks suspicious. The teaser did more to raise expectations than give any clue about the film.

Barely a month later, Paramount dropped the full trailer on June 22, 2022. This 2:23-minute trailer gives a bit of insight into what the movie is about.

The first scene shows a patient walking into her doctor's office ruffled by a chain of unsettling events. She reveals to Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) that she sees things no one else can. She goes further to say that “it” smiles back at her. Right there, as she tries to explain her ordeal, she freaks out, apparently, he has seen this entity again. In her quest for answers, Dr. Cotter realizes that there is a pattern developing across the city, an entity appears to people, influences them to smile, and one week later they are dead. While she tries to unravel this, she encounters the very same horrifying reality her patients are struggling with.

When Is Smile Releasing?

Image via Paramount

Smile will arrive in theaters on September 30, 2022, just in time for the Halloween season. The date for the streaming release is yet to be announced.

Who Is In The Cast Of Smile?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Sosie Bacon plays the lead character Dr. Rose Cotter. Bacon had her breakout role in 2005 as a 10-year-old in the film Loverboy where she starred alongside her mother Kyra Sedgwick. Her father Kevin Bacon was the film's director. She is also known for her role as Patricia Krenwinkel in the biographical drama Charlie Says. She played Skye Miller in Netflix’s teen series 13 Reasons Why. Her first major attempt at horror came in MTV's Scream: The TV Series, an anthology series based on Wes Craven's Scream franchise.

Jessie T. Usher, best known for playing A-Train in The Boys, plays Trevor. Kyle Gallner, a familiar name in the horror genre, will play Joel. Gallner is known for his appearance in Scream (2022), the fifth installment of the iconic franchise. He additionally played Cassidy "Beaver" Casablancas in the popular television series Veronica Mars and appeared in 2009's Haunting in Connecticut, the cult classic Jennifer's Body, and a lead role as Hasil Farrell in the drama series Outsiders. Other members of the cast include Caitlin Stasey who is known for her role as Rachel Kinski in the Australian soap opera Neighbors. Her other movie credits include Tomorrow, When the War Began, All Cheerleaders Die, Lust for Love, and the 2019 film Kindred Spirits.

The rest of the cast includes Rob Morgan, Kal Penn, and Robin Weigert.

What Is Smile About?

Image via Paramount Pictures

The plot follows the life and career of Dr. Rose Cotter whose life takes a different turn after one of her patients sees a paranormal entity that makes her develop an instant smile. Right after this smile comes a violent and bizarre outburst that leads to her death. Dr. Cotter soon realizes this is not a case in isolation and has to act swiftly to get the situation under control. More people across the city are experiencing the same thing. In the course of her investigations, she realizes that these patients develop this weird smile a few days after seeing this unknown entity. Everyone dies a week after their first encounter with the entity. In her quest for answers, she soon realizes that her life is equally in danger and may be at risk of becoming a victim herself. While she grapples with these unfolding events, she learns of another man who has encountered this entity but for some strange reason is still alive.

The official synopsis for Smile reads:

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

Related:Debby Ryan, Alyson Stoner, and More Disney Stars to Lead LGBTQ+ Horror Movie

Who Is Making Smile?

Paramount Pictures brought in Parker Finn in June 2022 to write and direct a feature adaptation of his short film Laura Hasn't Slept. After the success of the 11-minute film, it was announced in September 2021, that a feature film was on the way. Initially announced under the working title "Something's Wrong With Rose," the film production label arm of Paramount Pictures teamed up with Temple Hill Entertainment as co-producers. Production commenced in October 2021 and was concluded in May 2022. Charlie Sarroff will handle the cinematography while Elliot Greenberg will be the editor.