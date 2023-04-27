Paramount Pictures has revealed that a sequel to Parker Finn's supernatural horror hit, Smile, is officially in the works. The announcement came during the studio's presentation at CinemaCon, where they were set to talk about their upcoming projects that are meant to hit the big screen in the next few months. In the original Smile movie, Laura (Caitlin Stasey) begins seeing an entity manifesting as a smiling creature following her around after she witnessed her art history professor had ended his own life. This initial death would set the stage for what the demon would do to the main characters of the movie.

Eventually, the demon would take over Laura, too, killing her while in control of her body. Rose (Sosie Bacon) felt overwhelmed due to the horrifying nature of the deaths in her community, and when she began to see visions similar to those Laura saw before she died, she realized was a victim of the same curse. Rose begins to investigate the mysterious circumstances surrounding the recent attacks, and she deduces that the smiling visions only affect people who have directly witnessed death. With the new information in hand, she begins to formulate a plan to free her community from the monster.

The film proved to be a big hit at the box office for Paramount, earning almost $220 million, while being produced with a $17 million budget. While the studio was in no rush to place the title on streaming due to how there was plenty of demand to see it in theaters, Smile is currently available anytime on Paramount+. No more details regarding the sequel were given during the studio's CinemaCon presentation, so it remains to be seen if Parker Finn will once again step behind the camera or if any of the cast members from the first story will be making a comeback.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Paramount's Next Effort in Horror

Before the studio begins to prepare for the sequel to Parker Finn's hit, they will go back to a different franchise that has proven to be a success for them, as A Quiet Place: Day One will come out in theaters next year. Directed by Michael Sarnoski, the prequel to the original idea created by John Kransinski will take audiences to the moment where the dangerous aliens arrived to our planet. The creatures in that universe can't see, but they have extremely sensitive ears, putting anyone who makes a sound in mortal danger. Lupita Nyong'o will lead the cast of the new story.

While you wait for more information related to the Smile sequel, you can check out the official trailer for the first movie below: