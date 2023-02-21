Not many viewers of Parker Finn's Smile knew what they were getting into when they sat down in the movie theater, especially when it came to the final 20 minutes. Between the main character, Rose (Sosie Bacon), racing against time to reconcile with her past, to the entity that possessed victims revealing itself to actually be a permanently grinning, humanoid monster, the twists and surprises kept the audience guessing until the very end. While the ending is considered controversial and also left many open-ended avenues to explore, there is potential for a sequel to further the story, while also maintaining the ambiguity and uncanniness present in the first film.

What Is 'Smile' About?

Smile follows therapist Rose Cotter and her experience after one of her patients dies in front of her. After getting help from her therapist Madeline (Robin Weigert), ex-boyfriend Joel (Kyle Gallner), and previous escapee of the entity, Robert (Rob Morgan), Rose realizes she is being haunted by a supernatural being with a creepy smile, and that she is far from its first victim. The film includes commentary on trauma through a variety of messages, such as how others often diminish mental health struggles and how important it is to prioritize one's own health before helping others.

However, this sequence of events concludes with Rose being defeated by this entity with a smile on her face while Joel watches, continuing the vicious cycle. Due to the film's messages regarding mental health and the navigation of trauma, many viewers found this ending contradictory to what the film was saying, alluding to the fact that Rose failed to escape the guilt connected to her own trauma. This ending is only one element that can be further explored when it comes to a sequel. Many other aspects of Smile, such as the entity itself and how long it has been affecting people, open up many possibilities for a follow-up film.

What Would a 'Smile' Sequel Look Like?

If a sequel is created, the film would most likely follow Joel, who witnessed Rose's death at the end. Watching a different main character go up against this unique villain would be an opportunity to not only deepen the overall world in which this takes place, but also learn more about the villain in general. Viewers could learn about the events that haunt those targeted by the entity, as we only got to know about Rose's story in detail. Does every person chosen by the entity live with a past traumatic experience? Does anyone who witnesses the death of a person possessed by the entity get haunted no matter what? Following Joel as a main character would be a chance to explore these questions, as well as the rules and abilities of the evil being.

This kind of opportunity can also be explored with a new main character. However, having Joel be involved in the story would be ideal for tying in the sequel with the original story, especially since he knows everything Rose found out while she was going through the cycle herself. Having another character like Joel to follow would also make the story more universal, due to exploring how potentially anyone can be haunted. Additionally, this could open doors regarding how long this evil has been around. Can it haunt more than one person at once? Is there one entity that haunts one person at a time, no matter who or where they are or are there multiple entities? Exploring some of these questions would ultimately strengthen the scope of this first film.

Do We Want a 'Smile' Origin Story?

One possibility that may be risky to explore would be an origin story. Most horror series or franchises have put out an origin story of one villain or another. However, these origin stories often remove the intrigue of the character, demystifying what made them so interesting in the first place. While there is a way to explore and learn more about the entity from Smile while adding complexity to the film, an entire film dedicated to its origin story could be detrimental to the theoretical sequel, as well as the first film. Instead of taking this road, there are specific characteristics of the entity that could be further explored. A strong example of this would be the idea of the supernatural being using a smile as a mask to hide what a person is truly going through, and how that could be used against it.

This is especially the case with this film because the motivations of this evil are directly connected to the past trauma of those it haunts. Therefore, it would be more impactful to have its creation come from the fact that trauma exists in the world in general, as opposed to having it all start with a certain event. Explaining every last detail of this villain and attributing it all to a specific person or event could cause the original film's already-vague message to lose its meaning in how serious and difficult it is to deal with trauma, or perpetuate harmful stereotypes regarding mental health struggles. Additionally, the maintained mystery would keep up interest, and exploring elements such as its ability to target individuals aside from following any person who witnesses a death at the hands of the entity, as well as how long it has been stalking people, would all be able to contribute more meaning while still remaining more ambiguous. The director himself stated that he would prefer it all to be under "the veil," as that is what makes the entity so interesting to watch.

A Sequel Could Delive into Robert Talley's Story

Another part of the story that could be explored further is that of Robert Talley, who the audience meets in prison, and who was the only person able to escape the entity. During the film, it is revealed that the only known way to avoid meeting the fate of Rose and others before her is to commit murder in front of another and pass it on to someone else, which is what Robert did. One of the more memorable scenes of Smile is when Rose meets with Robert to learn more information. Once she reveals to him that she herself is being stalked by the entity, he grows horrified and panics, presumably at the idea of being hunted all over again.

There are many ways a sequel could go about the story of Robert Talley. First, there is potential to take the prequel route and follow the story of his initial journey to escape the entity. The main reason for this would be to find out how he learned to pass his haunting on to someone else, via murder. Did he do this without knowing it would work, or was he informed by someone else? How many others have done this to avoid being possessed and ultimately killed, if any? While in prison, does he experience lingering hallucinations, despite having escaped the entity?

A follow-up film could also see the next victim return to Robert for help, and this time, have him play a bigger role. Another idea could explore the potential of the entity somehow returning to him. Is this possible, despite him successfully dodging it the first time? This would be the perfect gateway to explaining how many people have passed the entity to someone else, if any, as well as how long the cycle has been going. Finding answers to either or both of these questions would raise the stakes, especially regarding the gravity of what Robert had to do to avoid a gruesome end, and if he was the only one to ever do it. While Rose ended up not taking Robert's advice, there is an option to explore a character who was willing to commit murder, as well as the ultimate consequences of that act.

A Sequel Should Have a More Hopeful Ending Than the First

Regarding the ending of a potential sequel, continuing the story with a character who is actually able to defeat the entity would be a fascinating path to take. This is especially due to the mixed reactions to Rose's dark end in Smile, as some viewed it as the character being unable to escape her demons, despite her best efforts in facing the past. Instead of having another story follow a character's cries for help and be overwhelmingly written off by those around her, having at least one success story would have an indirect impact on the first film with somewhat of a more positive message when it comes to living with past trauma or guilt. While it is implied that this evil exists as long as individuals are dealing with trauma, there should be a possibility for someone to vanquish the entity without having to inflict more violence and trauma on another. Since the entity's motivations have been attached to the trauma of others, it would be more rewarding for the evil to be mortal in one way or another way.

Overall, a sequel or any kind of follow-up film is possible from Smile. While the film was a box office success, there are enough unanswered questions and vague messaging that can be explored creatively through another film, and therefore can strengthen this first movie. Deepening the story and finding parts of the first film to zero in on could produce stronger commentary and allow the film to better stand on its own without taking away too much of the mystery. Parker Finn successfully created an elusive and memorable villain, and with such popularity for a lower-budget horror film, it could be interesting to follow where Smile goes next if there is any kind of continuation.