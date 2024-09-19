Over the last decade, a new subgenre of horror has been taking center stage. After finding success through his short film, Laura Hasn’t Slept, director Parker Finn set out to make a feature-length production centered around family trauma. Like other movies that came before it, Smile digs into the long-lasting effects of the negative experiences that affect us in childhood and can even affect our genetic makeup. A box office hit, the movie quickly gained a solid fan base, leading Paramount Pictures to give the greenlight on a follow-up. With Smile 2 set to arrive in cinemas on October 18, those who haven’t seen the original can now stream it on Hulu.

Smile centers Sosie Bacon’s (13 Reasons Why) Rose Cotter, a therapist who, at the very beginning of the movie, witnesses the unsettling and downright bizarre suicide of one of her patients. From that point on, Rose is almost an unreliable narrator in her story as she experiences breaks from reality, keeping the audiences on their toes and questioning what’s real and what’s just in her head. Throughout the movie, viewers are on the ride alongside Rose as she searches for an answer to the viral suicides and is forced to face her past if she has any hope for survival.

Earning the Certified Fresh approval rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, Smile was one of the most talked-about films of the year. And its box office haul of $217.4 million against its $17 million production budget certainly gave the studio a reason to grin. Along with Bacon, the first installment in the blossoming franchise also featured performances from our beloved scream king Kyle Gallner (Strange Darling), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Kal Penn (The Underdoggs), Rob Morgan (Don’t Look Up) and Caitlin Stasey (The Sleepover Club).

What Is ‘Smile 2’ Be About?

Picking up after the insane ending of Smile, the sequel will follow a new cast of characters, although Gallner is said to be reprising his role as Joel. The new installment will center around Naomi Scott’s (Charlie’s Angels) Skye Riley, a pop superstar who is haunted by the smile curse. From the trailers, it appears that Skye’s journey will follow down a similar path as Rose as she tries to make sense of the sinister entity that has clung onto her.

The movie will also feature a boatload of top-tier talent that includes Rosemarie DeWitt (The Boys), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Peter Jacobson (House), Raúl Castillo (Looking: The Movie), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (Agatha All Along), Ray Nicholson (Out of the Blue), Dylan Gelula (Dream Scenario) and a guest appearance from Drew Barrymore.

Head over to Hulu now to stream Smile before Smile 2 arrives on October 18.

Smile 7 10 After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Release Date September 30, 2022 Director Parker Finn Cast Kal Penn , Rob Morgan Sosie Bacon , Jessie T. Usher , Kyle Gallner Runtime 115 min Main Genre Horror Writers Parker Finn Expand

