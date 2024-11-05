Just like the sinister entity at the center of the movie, the Smile franchise is currently in the midst of world domination. While the recently released sequel, Smile 2, topples the worldwide box office, the 2022 film that started it all is enjoying a conquest of the Top 10 charts across a multitude of streamers. According to FlixPatrol, in Egypt, Netflix subscribers have helped the Parker Finn-helmed movie rake in new viewers in droves, while the same can be said for Max, where the title is currently on the Top 10 list in more than a dozen countries, including Croatia, Poland, Romania, North Macedonia, and Moldova.

Not only is the U.S. driving up the title’s performance on Hulu, but it’s also joined with our Canadian neighbors to the north to do the same on Paramount+. Meanwhile, residents of Norway, Portugal, Sweden and more are tuning into the terror on iTunes, with folks in Denmark, Germany, and Spain heading to Rakuten TV to get some backstory before heading to their local theaters for the follow-up. Ranging from the tenth to the first spot, Smile can’t be contained.

In the original film, Sosie Bacon stars as Dr. Rose Cotter, a psychiatrist who encounters a patient going through an incredibly dark, manic episode. After said patient brutally kills herself in front of Rose, the therapist begins experiencing the same set of symptoms that were described to her, driving her down a steady road into madness. With those closest to her unable to believe her experiences, Rose turns to her ex-boyfriend Joel (Kyle Gallner), a police officer, to help her unravel the cases that came before her and put an end to the terrifying ordeal before it kills her. The movie was a gargantuan money-maker for Paramount Pictures, earning more than $217 million at the global box office, with a sequel quickly given the green light. Over its latest weekend in cinemas, Smile 2 was the third-biggest domestic earner, crossing over the $100 million marker.

The Future of Parker Finn's ‘Smile’ Franchise

With the money piling up from all sides, there’s no doubt that Paramount will want to push forward with more stories from the Smile universe — that is if Finn is down to return to the helm. The ending of the second installment gives the filmmaker plenty of space to branch out and play, with the director recently telling Collider’s Perri Nemiroff:

“Well, I will say this, I think there are a lot of interesting roads that any future Smile could go down. For me, I love all the stuff that goes bump in the night, and all the really frightening things of the big concept of Smile and the Smiler.”

In the U.S., Smile is currently streaming on Hulu and Paramount+, while Smile 2 is in cinemas.

